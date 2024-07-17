Hull FC grant Cameron Scott early release ahead of Wakefield Trinity move

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The academy graduate scored 15 tries in 73 games for Hull but a torn hamstring has brought a premature end to his eight-year stay at the MKM Stadium.

Scott has signed a two-year contract with Wakefield from 2025.

Trinity are preparing for a return to Super League through IMG’s grading system after spending this season in the Championship.

Cameron Scott has ended his long association with Hull. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club," said Scott.

"From walking through the door as a 17-year-old with a dream to leaving as a man having made that dream a reality.

"I’d like to take the opportunity to thank all the coaches, staff members and playing groups that I’ve had the pleasure to be a part of, which have helped mould me into the person and player I am today.