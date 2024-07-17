Hull FC grant Cameron Scott early release ahead of Wakefield Trinity move
The academy graduate scored 15 tries in 73 games for Hull but a torn hamstring has brought a premature end to his eight-year stay at the MKM Stadium.
Scott has signed a two-year contract with Wakefield from 2025.
Trinity are preparing for a return to Super League through IMG’s grading system after spending this season in the Championship.
"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club," said Scott.
"From walking through the door as a 17-year-old with a dream to leaving as a man having made that dream a reality.
"I’d like to take the opportunity to thank all the coaches, staff members and playing groups that I’ve had the pleasure to be a part of, which have helped mould me into the person and player I am today.
"It really has been a pleasure and I wish the club every success going forward."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.