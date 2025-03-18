Hull FC hat-trick hero Lewis Martin talks togetherness and belief after coming-of-age performance

In sport, it is often said that half the battle is in the mind.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most talented cricketers do not always make the grade and even the best golfers can crumble under pressure.

Once doubt sets in, it can take a long time to get back into the right headspace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take Hull FC, a club riding high after winning back-to-back Challenge Cups, only to fade into obscurity against a backdrop of confidence and cultural issues.

One heavy defeat created a snowball effect and they struggled to break the cycle – until now.

In the recent past, last month's home hammering by Wigan Warriors might have put the skids on Hull but they are made of sterner stuff under John Cartwright.

The Black and Whites underlined their early progress with an astonishing comeback win against the same opposition in the Challenge Cup, ending Wigan's trophy defence and sending a message to the rest of Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there was one moment that summed up Hull's newfound belief, it was 20-year-old Lewis Martin beating former Man of Steel Bevan French at his own game.

Lewis Martin, right, celebrates victory over Wigan with John Cartwright. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I just thought I'd back myself: what's the worst that could happen?" said Hull's hat-trick hero, who outpaced the Wigan full-back to score his second try.

"I either score the try or worst case he tackles me and we play our set out. I backed myself and it was the right decision in the end.

"We've worked on that kick quite a bit so it was good to see it come off. It's given me a lot of confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's probably the best game I've played in. We looked down and out at half-time so to come back like that was special.

Lewis Martin goes over for the winning try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We spoke at half-time about having that belief. We knew we were back in it if we got one try but we had to fix some things up in defence because it would have been game over if we'd conceded again.

"We kept believing and managed to pull it off."

It is still early days in 2025 but Hull have already claimed more wins than they did throughout all of last season.

Nothing is achieved without a strong culture – and the Black and Whites finally appear to have cracked it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Martin salutes the travelling fans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's mainly the togetherness," said Martin on the difference between this year and 2024.

"We've got that belief that we can win and all want to play for each other. I think that's shown on the pitch in these last two games against Leigh and Wigan.

"It's just having that desperation and willingness to work for the person next to you.

"John is really big on connection and that it lays the foundations for what we do on a weekend. We built those connections during pre-season and it's starting to show in the games."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull have experienced false dawns in recent times, launching Brett Hodgson's reign with a five-match unbeaten run before the wheels came off. However, there was a different sense altogether during last week's remarkable win over the all-conquering Warriors.

"We take massive belief from it," said Martin.

Lewis Martin feels better for a challenging 2024 season. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It's probably the toughest game on paper in the league. We go into any game thinking that we can win but to actually see it come off and knock out the holders, it's huge for us.

"We've got to keep backing it up and getting those wins. We've had a positive start to the year but we're only five games in.

"We've got a good foundation to build on and have still got a lot of improvement in us, which is exciting."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After living through last season, it is little wonder that Martin is keeping his feet firmly grounded.

The young winger scored nine tries in 25 games but had only three wins to show for his efforts.

Should Hull go on to achieve success after booking their place in the last eight of the Challenge Cup, it would feel all the more rewarding given the challenges they have faced.

"It was tough last year but we learnt so much from it, especially us young lads getting that exposure in Super League," said Martin before the quarter-final draw on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fans have had a few tough years so it'd be good for the whole club to get back to hopefully getting some silverware.

"We'll look back to last year as a big learning curve for the club and the players that are still here now."

The win at Wigan marked a coming-of-age performance, both for Hull and Martin.

It continued the youngster's remarkable rise since being released by Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If someone had said when I was 15 that I'd be playing rugby at this age, I wouldn't have believed them," said Martin.

"To go from a football background into rugby has been crazy. I love rugby now and wouldn't change it.