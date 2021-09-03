Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson downplays pressure building on his job

The Australian was brought in last autumn to try and help the Black and Whites reach a first Grand Final since 2006 and, ultimately, win a first league title since 1983.

At times, they have certainly looked in better shape than predecessor Lee Radford’s squad, who lifted back-to-back Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017 but consistently failed to challenge in Super League.

However, a woeful recent run of just one win in seven games has seen Hull drop out of the top six ahead of this evening’s crunch game against play-off rivals Leeds Rhinos.

Monday’s dismal 42-14 loss at lowly Salford Red Devils was alarming for Hull’s fans.

With just three games remaining they can ill-afford to lose again at Magic but, asked if he was feeling the pressure, Hodgson said: “We’re in the last part of the season now where we need to continue performing.

“We’ve had a number of reasons why we haven’t been at our best this year.

“But we’re trying hard as a group, we’re trying to work through that and I’m sure we’ll give ourselves a better 80 minutes this weekend to hopefully win the game.

Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson. (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

“I’m more concerned about the players being up for the game and giving them the right plan this weekend.

“We need to win the next three games but there’s no point worrying about those; we need a big performance against Leeds first.”

Hull co-captain Danny Houghton is set for his 350th Super League appearance.