The half-back has yet to get going since his arrival from Leeds Rhinos at the end of last year.

Gale was banned for five matches following his red card against St Helens in round two and only returned to action a fortnight ago.

The 33-year-old knows a big performance in the backyard of bitter rivals KR would quickly endear him to the Hull faithful.

Luke Gale is sensing an opportunity in the Hull derby. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We've done a lot on culture and what it means," Gale told The Yorkshire Post.

"Every Hull player can't be from Hull so we did a lot on culture in pre-season.

"If you go out and put in a man of the match performance in this game, you go a long way to becoming a favourite.

"We've done a bit on that and that's the aim on Friday."

Hull FC’s Luke Gale and Adam Swift look on at Wigan. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Black and Whites head into the first Hull derby of the year on the back of a painful Challenge Cup defeat to Huddersfield Giants.

FC could not have asked for a better fixture as they switch their full attention to Super League, according to Gale.

"It's the perfect game to get back on the horse," he said.

"Hull KR have turned it around. I don't think they started great but they're coming off the back of a couple of good results and they've played their best footy the last couple of weeks.

"They'll be confident but we're confident too. We're confident in our own ability and feel like we've got a really good squad."

The Good Friday meeting at Craven Park will be Gale's first taste of the Hull derby.

The England international played in West Yorkshire derbies during his time with Bradford Bulls, Castleford Tigers and Leeds but he is expecting a different kind of intensity altogether as east meets west in Hull.

"You get the impression this is going to blow those games out of the water," said Gale.

"It starts pretty early on in the year. So many people come up to you and talk about the derby.