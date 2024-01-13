Hull FC hooker Denive Balmforth out to put down early marker as he eyes coveted number nine shirt

In his early days as a Hull FC player, Danny Houghton had to bide his time to get his hands on the coveted number nine jersey.

Houghton served his apprenticeship under Richard Swain and then Shaun Berrigan after making his Super League debut in 2007.

It was not until Berrigan left at the end of 2010 that Houghton inherited the number nine shirt.

The Hull-born hooker has had it ever since on his way into the top five on the club's all-time list of appearance makers.

Houghton signed up for an 18th season at the top level but plans to retire at the end of this year, meaning there will be a changing of guard at the MKM Stadium.

Fresh from an invaluable loan spell in the Championship with Newcastle Thunder, Denive Balmforth is ready to put forward a strong case to be Hull's next number nine.

"This is the year for me," Balmforth, who is out of contract at the end of 2024, told The Yorkshire Post. "It's do or die really.

"I'm working really hard behind the scenes. I know what's on the line and am not shying away from it.

Denive Balmforth is playing for his Hull FC future this year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Danny has been real good with me this year. It's looking like it's coming to the end of the road for him but he's still there for me helping me develop.

"I've got big aspirations with Hull FC and with Danny going, the number nine shirt is there for the taking. I'd like to think that if I put in the hard work, I'll be in good shape to get the shirt next year."

Like Houghton, Balmforth has had to be patient since breaking into the first team as a teenager in 2022.

Despite having only four Super League appearances to his name, Balmforth will be one of Hull's more experienced players when they take on Bradford Bulls in their first friendly of 2024.

Danny Houghton is set to hang up his boots at the end of the year. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The 20-year-old is viewing Sunday's game at Odsal as a chance to show Tony Smith that he has matured since his last outing for the club.

"I'm really looking forward to it," said Balmforth.

"We've got quite a young side out so it'll be really good to see where everyone is at. For the young lads, it's a really good opportunity to make a good first impression.

"There's a few of us that will step up and be in some sort of leadership role. I'm looking forward to leading from the front and getting the younger lads around the park.

Denive Balmforth runs with the ball on his debut against Toulouse. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Tony will have his eyes on this young squad. We've got quite a big squad this year and a lot of that is made up of a younger generation that's coming through.

"People will be wanting to impress but we just have to keep things simple and show we're capable of doing the hard stuff and going set for set."

Balmforth is fresh from making 26 appearances in challenging circumstances for Newcastle.

The youngster had to grow up quickly in a struggling team that were ultimately relegated and taken to the brink of extinction.

"I feel like it came at the right time for me," said Balmforth on the move.

"It's helped me massively and made me hungry for more. I can only say good things about last year.

Morgan Smith is battling for a hooker spot. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I really enjoyed my time at Newcastle. With what happened and where Newcastle is at the minute, it's upsetting but hopefully things get sorted out for them because they looked after me up there and I met some really good people.

"It was really good for me and my development."

An area of focus for Balmforth during pre-season has been his fitness and playing weight.

To help get in shape for the new campaign, he took himself out of his comfort zone by tackling a Thai boxing training programme in Asia.

Balmforth has continued to push himself since returning to England while sharpening his skills.

"Last year, I was a bit too big and a bit too slow," he said. "Getting sent out on loan was a bit of a reality check for me.

"You look at some of the figures from fitness testing this year compared to last year and, without blowing my own trumpet, they've drastically improved.

"I was playing at about 102-103kg last year which is ridiculously big. That's dropped down and there's still a bit more to go.

"The other things, it's very minute details with Tony. If you can't catch the ball properly or can't pass correctly out of dummy-half, he pulls you up on it. They're very little things but they make a big difference in how you perform."

Balmforth has to go back to August 2022 for his last outing in Super League.

Before he makes a play for the number nine shirt, Balmforth knows he must first see off competition from Morgan Smith and Joe Cator to be Houghton's understudy for the 2024 season.

"When the time comes and I get asked to go up and play with the big boys, I'm not going to shy away from it," said Balmforth.

"I've done my bit in the Championship and know what it's like playing against older lads. Super League is obviously a completely different standard but it gives you that little taste of what it's like to play against grown men.