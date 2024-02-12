Hull FC lose influential forward as coaches provide early derby team news

The homegrown forward, who missed only two games last year, sustained an ankle injury in the loss to Wigan Warriors in Hull's final pre-season game.

Fash is waiting to discover the full extent of the issue but Black and Whites boss Tony Smith will definitely be without his vice-captain for the round one date with the Robins.

Centre Cam Scott also picked up an ankle problem against Wigan but is on track to be fit for the season curtain-raiser at the MKM Stadium.

"Cam Scott has come through really well but Fashy is not so good," said Smith.

"He's got a little bit of ligament damage. As to exactly how long, we're not sure just yet but he won't be fine for this week.

"Fashy has had a little bit of bad news but Cam has come through and been training full tilt.

"Fashy is a good player and we'd love him to be there but we'll do without him. I'm sure the guys who will be there will feel like they can do a good job as well."

Brad Fash has been ruled out of the derby. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Captain Danny Houghton is on course to extend his derby appearance record after managing a hand issue during pre-season, while half-back Morgan Smith will be given every chance to overcome a knee problem.

Centre Carlos Tuimavave, however, is a major doubt with a calf complaint.

"Carlos is touch and go," said Smith, who is set to welcome back forward Ligi Sao after a bout of illness. "He's picked up a little niggle and I'm not sure that he'll make it.

"We're managing Danny but I think he'll be fine for this one. As long as he trains well over the next 24 hours, he should be OK.

Carlos Tuimavave is a major doubt for the derby. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Morgan will be in the 21-man squad. Whether he makes the team or not we'll see but he'll certainly be there or thereabouts. He's been training well and is in good shape."

Rovers head coach Willie Peters has been waiting on new signing Kelepi Tanginoa after the former Wakefield Trinity back-rower sat out the friendly against Leeds Rhinos with a hamstring problem.

Tanginoa continues to make good progress and is in line to make his debut for the Robins at the MKM Stadium.

“He’s on track,” said Peters.

Kelepi Tanginoa joined Hull KR from Wakefield at the end of last year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“He’ll have to pass a few tests that he’ll need to have but he’ll be named in the 21 and we’ll take it from there.”

Fellow forwards Matty Storton and Sam Luckley have already been ruled out of the derby but are making good progress and could both return when Leeds visit Craven Park next week.

“Matty's injury is not looking as bad as we first thought which is great," added Peters.

"I was told it would be four to six weeks but he’s a possibility for being back for round two, definitely round three if not.

“We’ll know more where Sam is at after this week but he’s a possibility for being ready for round two as well.