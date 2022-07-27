Sao, who recently sat out two games through suspension, was sent off after catching Castleford centre Jake Mamo with a swinging arm in the second half of the match at the MKM Stadium.
The 29-year-old was charged with a grade D offence by the Rugby Football League's match review panel and faced a disciplinary hearing this evening.
He has received a punishment at the lower end of the three to five-game suspension range but Hull will be without the front-rower for an important run of fixtures against Toulouse Olympique, Huddersfield Giants and St Helens.
"Ligi Sao of Hull FC has been suspended for three matches, and fined £500, by the independent Operational Rules Tribunal after being found guilty of a Grade D charge of striking in last Friday’s Betfred Super League fixture against Castleford Tigers," read an RFL statement.