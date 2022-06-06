Hull FC lose prop to suspension as they turn attention to Catalans Dragons trip

Scott Taylor will not feature against Catalans Dragons on Saturday. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The 31-year-old has been charged with a grade B offence following a challenge that injured Wakefield Trinity centre Reece Lyne in the early stages of Sunday's game at Belle Vue.

The match review panel noted: "Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player."

Taylor's suspension is a further blow for the Black and Whites after losing influential full-back Jake Connor to injury in the golden-point defeat by Wakefield.

Sione Mata'utia will miss games against Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hull KR hooker Matt Parcell is free to face St Helens on Sunday after escaping a ban for grade A dangerous contact.

Saints, however, will be without back-rower Sione Mata'utia after he was given a two-game suspension for a similar offence.

The ban means Mata'utia will sit out the clash with Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium on June 23.

Brother Peter Mata'utia has also been charged with grade B dangerous contact, although he will only miss one match for Warrington Wolves - Sunday's date with Wakefield at Belle Vue.

Castleford Tigers centre Mahe Fonua has avoided punishment for kicking out at Liam Farrell in the defeat by Wigan Warriors, with the yellow card deemed sufficient.