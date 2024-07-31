Hull FC lose two players for rest of Super League season as Simon Grix sweats on key man
Sutcliffe has been told he requires surgery on a serious foot injury, while loanee Vuniyayawa appears to have played his last game for the club after picking up an ankle issue.
Vuniyayawa has featured just twice for the Black and Whites since his arrival from Salford Red Devils earlier this month.
Hull, who have endured an injury nightmare throughout 2024, are on course to finish second bottom after claiming just three wins to date.
Interim boss Simon Grix said: "It's a bad one for Sutty and it requires surgery. There is a fracture in his foot and there is some ligament damage as well.
“He's definitely out for the season. It's really unfortunate as Sutty, in trying times, has been good and dependable for us. It's a shame.
"King is also in bad shape. He's done for the year with an ankle injury. He’s had the scan and he's got a decent amount of damage.
"It's really disappointing. We brought him in as another big ball carrier and a big body. I won't say that it sums up our year but it’s kind of the way things have been."
Veteran winger Tom Briscoe and young full-back Logan Moy are back in contention for Saturday's home clash with St Helens but Hull could be without Herman Ese'ese, one of the club's leading performers this season.
"He's struggling," added Grix. "We'll make a late call on him.
"If he doesn’t play, it's a loss to us. He’s played big minutes in almost every game."
Danny Houghton and Davy Litten are among the other names on Hull's casualty list, together with Australian forward Jed Cartwright who has yet to play for his new club.
Cartwright will not be fit to face Saints but is edging closer to his debut.
"Jed is out of his boot," said Grix during his weekly press conference on Wednesday.
"He's running today. He didn’t look too bad but won't play this week."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.