Hull FC need more than effort to get back on track, warns John Cartwright

John Cartwright has challenged Hull FC to prove there is more to their game than sheer effort as they navigate their first slump of the new era.

The Black and Whites made a promising start to Cartwright's reign and remain unbeaten away from home heading into Friday's trip to Leeds Rhinos.

However, a series of home defeats to Hull KR and Wigan Warriors stalled their progress before they came unstuck against Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend.

After seeing his team dig out results in the early part of the year, performance is the priority for Cartwright.

"We were on the wrong end of the scoreboard for four of those (five) games and it's dented our confidence a little bit," he admitted.

"We didn't look at results too much when we started; it was more about getting our game to where everyone understands their role in the team and competes hard on every play.

"Results tend to look after themselves. Maybe we started to read the papers a bit and get a bit carried away. The fact was that we only won close games, which is a good sign of our mettle, but in a lot of those games, there was room for a lot of improvement football-wise.

"There's definitely mettle in our performance but we want more than that – we want to be a consistent football team."

Hull FC have suffered a dip in form. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Whereas Hull's form has dipped, Leeds have gathered momentum after claiming three wins from their four games between the Challenge Cup breaks.

Cartwright expects Brad Arthur's side to improve as the season progresses.

"They're a tough team," said the Hull boss.

"They're playing really well. Even in the games they've lost, they've competed. They've also beaten some of the better teams. They pushed KR all the way and beat Wigan.

Leeds Rhinos are fresh from a Magic Weekend win over St Helens. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"You look at them on paper and they've got class all over the park, and they're very physical. They compete at every play and make themselves hard to beat.