Hull FC need more than effort to get back on track, warns John Cartwright
The Black and Whites made a promising start to Cartwright's reign and remain unbeaten away from home heading into Friday's trip to Leeds Rhinos.
However, a series of home defeats to Hull KR and Wigan Warriors stalled their progress before they came unstuck against Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend.
After seeing his team dig out results in the early part of the year, performance is the priority for Cartwright.
"We were on the wrong end of the scoreboard for four of those (five) games and it's dented our confidence a little bit," he admitted.
"We didn't look at results too much when we started; it was more about getting our game to where everyone understands their role in the team and competes hard on every play.
"Results tend to look after themselves. Maybe we started to read the papers a bit and get a bit carried away. The fact was that we only won close games, which is a good sign of our mettle, but in a lot of those games, there was room for a lot of improvement football-wise.
"There's definitely mettle in our performance but we want more than that – we want to be a consistent football team."
Whereas Hull's form has dipped, Leeds have gathered momentum after claiming three wins from their four games between the Challenge Cup breaks.
Cartwright expects Brad Arthur's side to improve as the season progresses.
"They're a tough team," said the Hull boss.
"They're playing really well. Even in the games they've lost, they've competed. They've also beaten some of the better teams. They pushed KR all the way and beat Wigan.
"You look at them on paper and they've got class all over the park, and they're very physical. They compete at every play and make themselves hard to beat.
"Brad hasn't been there all that long but he is getting the best out of them defensively – and now they're starting to score some points as well. Their best days look like they're in front of them."