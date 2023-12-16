Hull FC new boy Franklin Pele out to emulate wrecking ball hero in Super League

Hull FC new boy Franklin Pele is aiming to be a big hit in Super League by channelling his inner Feka Paleaaesina.

The hulking prop has linked up with the Black and Whites on a two-year deal after making seven NRL appearances across spells with Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs.

Pele does not have to look far for inspiration with hero Paleaaesina – regarded as one of the hardest runners in the game during a career that included a spell at Hull – on the backroom staff as player welfare manager.

"Feka was one of my idols growing up," said Pele.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was probably one of the best at what he did and I'll definitely look to play the same way now I'm over here.

"If I could be half the player he was, I'd be pretty happy."

The 22-year-old arrives in Super League with confidence after starring in the New South Wales Cup, where he scored 16 tries in 34 matches.

Pele knows the key to success in England is putting together two strong spells.

Franklin Pele is ready to make his mark in Super League. (Photo: Hull FC)

"That's what I'm working towards," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fitness has been an issue for me for quite some time so I need to be as professional as I can.

"I've got to keep training hard so when the time comes and Tony (Smith) gives me the opportunity, I won't let him down.

"I need to get some experience under my belt but feel like I can find consistency here. It's going to be a big challenge but one I'm looking forward to."

Feka Paleaaesina was a fearsome player. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Pele, who stands at 6ft 3in and weighs 120kg, will have an immediate opportunity to make his presence felt on the opening weekend when fierce rivals Hull KR visit the MKM Stadium.

"Round one is going to be a massive game for us," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've seen lots of videos and the CEO (James Clark) talked a lot about it, how there's a big divide in the city and lots of banter.