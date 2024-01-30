Hull FC new boy Jack Ashworth on challenging Huddersfield Giants spell and why clean break was necessary

The forward joined Huddersfield Giants from St Helens at the end of 2020 but tragically lost his father before he had even pulled on a shirt for his new club.

As a consequence, his Huddersfield career never quite got going and his career has stagnated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashworth was limited to 28 appearances in three seasons, as many as he made in a golden 2019 for St Helens that featured Grand Final glory and a Wembley outing, not to mention a first taste of the international scene with England Knights.

After leaving Huddersfield for a fresh start at Hull FC, Ashworth feels ready to rediscover that form.

"That's where a little bit of the frustration has come from," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"I feel like I've got a lot to offer and believe I can get back to that place. One of the reasons I've made the move to Hull is to get back to my best rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm in a far better place. I'm fitter, happier and feel good mentally. I'm here to prove a point."

Jack Ashworth during a training session at the MKM Stadium. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

For the first time in his career, Ashworth is benefiting from a clean break.

The 28-year-old commuted from his Rochdale home to Huddersfield and before that, St Helens.

Now, Ashworth is fully immersed in the club and city after deciding Hull was the perfect place to start again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wanted to move away from home and get into the city," he said.

Jack Ashworth is fully embracing his new start at Hull. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I feel like that was a change I needed – a fresh start and getting away from what I felt comfortable with. I've moved away from my family and everything that I've always known.

"I wasn't happy where I was in my career. I feel like I had a lot more to give and also felt like I needed to get out of my comfort zone and test myself. Moving over to Hull is doing that.

"Coming over here has been a breath of fresh air. The people in the city have been friendly and I can't thank the lads enough for being so welcoming."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time with the Giants, Ashworth was sent out on loan to Leigh Leopards, Halifax Panthers and Featherstone Rovers.

Jack Ashworth celebrates St Helens' 2019 Grand Final triumph. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Ashworth showed glimpses of his power in the claret and gold of Huddersfield but failed to become a mainstay of Ian Watson's pack.

"It was a little bit frustrating because I always want to play rugby but part of it was my own doing as well," said Ashworth.

"I was struggling back home. My dad had passed away and I'd carried that a little bit. I probably wasn't doing the right things away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm in a lot better place now and enjoying my rugby again. I was at the back end of my Huddersfield stint and felt I was playing alright rugby."

At 6ft 3in and 103kg, Ashworth has something that Hull needed: size.

He will stand shoulder to shoulder with Herman Ese’ese, Franklin Pele and Jayden Okunbor in a new-look pack this season to give the Black and Whites a more formidable presence.

Jack Ashworth tries to get to grips with Jack Welsby. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

For his part, Ashworth is out to prove that he has matured into a reliable prop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know whether it comes with age and experience but I feel real content at the minute," he added.

"I know my own worth and what I want to achieve. I don't so much set goals or targets but in my head I know where I want to be at and what I want to do.

"I've had a tough few years. At one point I felt like I was on top of the world and the next minute I was rock bottom and not really wanting to play rugby – and not understanding why I was playing rugby.

"Now I'm finding love for the sport again. I really want to be here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's one of the reasons I can’t thank the lads enough. They've been so welcoming that I want to play for them as well.

"If we're not here, we're at home with our own families. We don't get much time sometimes outside of rugby for friends so they are like another family."

Tony Smith has made the club's culture a priority since taking over from Brett Hodgson at the end of 2022, which he conceded would not be an overnight fix.

A challenging first season allowed Smith to assess his squad and make the changes required to get Hull moving in the right direction again after a series of disappointing finishes in Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith's men are not expected to challenge the heavyweights of the competition in 2024, something Ashworth believes may work in their favour.

"I think a few people will be surprised," he said.

"Not everything is going to go our way but all the lads here are going to give 100 per cent.