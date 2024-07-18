Hull FC new boy King Vuniyayawa out to prove himself following arrival from Salford Red Devils

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fiji international will spend the rest of the season at the MKM Stadium to ease Hull's injury problems.

Vuniyayawa, who began his Super League career with Leeds Rhinos in 2021, has featured 13 times for Salford this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old links up with the Black and Whites in time for Saturday's home clash with Wigan Warriors.

"I’m really grateful to Hull FC for giving me the opportunity to come in for the rest of the season," said Vuniyayawa, who is currently contracted to Salford for next year.

"For me, I feel it is a massive opportunity to prove to the club the physicality, energy and work ethic I can bring to the team.

"Now I’m just looking forward to meeting all of the boys and getting stuck in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vuniyayawa arrives at a time when Hull are low on numbers in the forwards.

King Vuniyayawa has linked up with Hull. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The Black and Whites are without Tiaki Chan, Joe Cator, Jack Ashworth and Jed Cartwright this week, while Franklin Pele, Jayden Okunbor and Jack Brown have left since the start of the season.

Director of rugby Richie Myler, who played alongside Vuniyayawa during his time with the Rhinos, expects the front-rower to give the pack a lift.

"We’re really pleased to bring King Vuniyayawa to the club for the rest of the season," said Myler, who secured a deal to bring centre Ed Chamberlain to the club for the rest of the year earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a powerful front-rower and he has a lot of enthusiasm, which will bode well for our strong team spirit at the moment.