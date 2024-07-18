Hull FC new boy King Vuniyayawa out to prove himself following arrival from Salford Red Devils
The Fiji international will spend the rest of the season at the MKM Stadium to ease Hull's injury problems.
Vuniyayawa, who began his Super League career with Leeds Rhinos in 2021, has featured 13 times for Salford this year.
The 29-year-old links up with the Black and Whites in time for Saturday's home clash with Wigan Warriors.
"I’m really grateful to Hull FC for giving me the opportunity to come in for the rest of the season," said Vuniyayawa, who is currently contracted to Salford for next year.
"For me, I feel it is a massive opportunity to prove to the club the physicality, energy and work ethic I can bring to the team.
"Now I’m just looking forward to meeting all of the boys and getting stuck in."
Vuniyayawa arrives at a time when Hull are low on numbers in the forwards.
The Black and Whites are without Tiaki Chan, Joe Cator, Jack Ashworth and Jed Cartwright this week, while Franklin Pele, Jayden Okunbor and Jack Brown have left since the start of the season.
Director of rugby Richie Myler, who played alongside Vuniyayawa during his time with the Rhinos, expects the front-rower to give the pack a lift.
"We’re really pleased to bring King Vuniyayawa to the club for the rest of the season," said Myler, who secured a deal to bring centre Ed Chamberlain to the club for the rest of the year earlier this week.
"He’s a powerful front-rower and he has a lot of enthusiasm, which will bode well for our strong team spirit at the moment.
"He was a team-mate of mine at Leeds in 2021 so I know what sort of player we’re getting with King and I’m really looking forward to seeing what kind of an impact he can have for us for the rest of the season."
