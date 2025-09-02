Hull FC out to avoid nightmare scenario in high-stakes derby against Hull KR

In a rugby league-mad city that rides the highs and lows like no other, the emotional stakes have been raised ahead of Sunday's Hull derby.

Victory would mean more than bragging rights or two precious competition points – it would sting their rivals across town.

Hull FC head into the clash desperate to keep their play-off hopes alive while avoiding a Craven Park party that would represent their worst nightmare.

Hull KR stand on the brink of League Leaders' Shield glory with the added incentive of potentially crushing Hull's top-six chances.

Wins for St Helens and Wakefield Trinity on Friday night would bring that possibility to life.

The Robins hold a four-point advantage over nearest challengers Wigan Warriors with three rounds remaining, leaving Willie Peters' side tantalisingly close to a second trophy of the season.

A win for Wigan at Saints could alter the mood on the east side of the city, setting up the chance for Hull to take advantage of any anxiety.

The Black and Whites surrendered sixth spot after untimely back-to-back defeats but are only one good weekend away from wrestling back the initiative.

This weekend's Hull derby promises to be a tense affair. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

A win at Craven Park coupled with a Wakefield defeat against Castleford Tigers is the dream scenario; the reverse is unthinkable.

Hull's cause has not been helped by a spate of injuries to key players at the worst possible time.

John Cartwright lost John Asiata and Will Pryce during the recent win over Leigh Leopards, a result that had seemingly given the Airlie Birds the springboard to seal a play-off spot.

Jed Cartwright and Herman Ese'ese have since joined the casualty list to further deplete Cartwright's pack options.

The Rhinos are on the charge with the play-offs now in sight. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hull's rebuild is ahead of schedule – and this season has been a world away from the misery of 2024 – but missing out on the top six at this late stage would be a bitter pill to swallow.

Whatever happens in the final three rounds, Yorkshire will have three play-off representatives for the first time in eight years.

Not since that 2017 campaign has the Super League trophy crossed the Pennines but there are signs of a resurgence in the White Rose county.

Eight-time champions Leeds Rhinos appear to have finally emerged from an extended transitional period in the aftermath of the golden generation, while Wakefield and Hull are aiming for the top under ambitious new owners.

Hull have three games to rescue their season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds, in particular, will be a serious threat to last season’s Grand Finalists – current top two Hull KR and Wigan – once the play-offs begin.

Brad Arthur laid the defensive foundations in the first half of the year and that has given the Rhinos the confidence to release the shackles in attack, as evidenced by a return of 126 points from their last three outings.

Should they continue their strong form against lowly Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons, a top-two place could be on the line when they visit Wigan in the final round.

Leeds are already assured of a first play-off appearance since 2022 but there is still so much to play for between now and the end of the regular season.

Hull KR can look forward to a home semi-final regardless of what happens in the remaining games, barring a complete collapse.

Rovers have a six-point buffer over the third-placed Rhinos, a position strengthened by a vastly superior for and against.

Once again, the Robins have shown they are the county's modern-day standard bearers having flown the flag for Yorkshire in the previous two play-off campaigns.

The League Leaders' Shield would complete the second part of a potential treble and set KR up perfectly for another Old Trafford assault.

If anybody can end Super League's 21-year wait for a new name on the trophy, it is Peters' ever-improving team.

Hull and Wakefield – together with Leigh – might have something to say about that but there is only space in the play-offs for one of those Yorkshire sides.