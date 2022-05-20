The Warriors have one eye on next Saturday’s Tottenham date with Huddersfield Giants but first must travel to the MKM Stadium in Super League.

Hodgson is sensing an opportunity for the Black and Whites as they aim to cement a place in the top six.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think initially at the start of the game, they’ll be coming ready to throw everything at it,” said Hodgson, who played in Challenge Cup finals with Huddersfield and Warrington Wolves.

Brett Hodgson has urged Hull to push Wigan to the limit. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“If we are physical and good enough to combat that and actually take it to them, I think naturally people will think about not getting injured for next weekend’s game.

“They‘ll be coached not to do that obviously and they’ll do their best not to do that but unless we get it to the level we need to put them into that state then it won’t be an issue. If we’re good enough to do that then that might be something they have to think about.

“It’s a physical battle, definitely, because then their mental battle becomes an issue.”

Hull came up just short in the reverse fixture in March, going down 19-18 at the DW Stadium.

Jai Field touches down against Hull at the DW Stadium. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Jai Field scored a brace of tries that night and is refreshed after getting a breather last week, leaving Hodgson on high alert.

“They have individuals that can hurt you at any given moment and we need to make sure that we’re honest with our defensive system throughout the game, not just for periods,” he said. “It needs to be for every single minute.

“I think that’s what we saw when we played them over at Wigan. Field hurt us twice based on a lapse of concentration or someone not being in the system.

“You can plan and prepare for it but there are some very talented individuals which Jai Field is. He is going to get you at some stage.

“It’s about us giving them the ball in the right field position that he doesn’t maximise that.”

The Airlie Birds are set to be backed by a bumper crowd tomorrow afternoon at the end of Hull&Proud Week.

Hodgson is hoping the fans can help maintain the momentum that has brought Hull five straight home wins.

“It definitely helps,” said Hodgson.

“When we’re earning the right for supporters to jump on our back, that’s when it becomes a big player for us. That’s what we need to do again.