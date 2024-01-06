Hull FC owner Adam Pearson makes call for investment to help club compete with Super League elite

Hull FC owner Adam Pearson is open to fresh investment and even the possibility of a full takeover to help the club compete with the elite of Super League.

The Black and Whites have won the Challenge Cup three times in the summer era but their 2006 Grand Final appearance is as close as they have got to success in the league.

Hull's recent decline has coincided with a damaging post-Covid period for the club financially, although Pearson is confident they will reach a break-even position by the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pearson, who took sole control in 2011, is ready to welcome investors on board to help make up for the shortfall in revenue and push the Black and Whites forward after seeing rival clubs benefit from cash injections.

"When you look at the combined losses across Super League last year, which were circa £10-12million, it shows that the decline in broadcast revenues are really starting to bite and that clubs are going to be dependent on the shareholders to inject the funding that's disappeared from the game over the last four to five years," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"To be facing a £1.25m central distribution as against £2m five years ago, it's a stark reminder of the work we need to do in the game.

"Clubs are trying to bring in a more widespread shareholder base so that funding can be spread across the board to compensate for the drop in central revenues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've seen big examples of this at Wigan, Hull KR and even this week at Huddersfield Giants where they're strengthening their board.

Adam Pearson has been in sole control of Hull FC since 2011. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's something that's right at the forefront of my mind. This club is unique in as much that it's one of the few in Super League that could make a profit – but that would be by operating to cap on wages.

"Most clubs now are above cap with three marquees, exemptions, rugby union etc. Three or four clubs will be spending half a million a year more on their players.

"To really compete with clubs like Wigan, St Helens and Leeds, we're going to have to try and attract some investment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pearson has previously stated that Hull must negotiate a new lease on the MKM Stadium and ease their debt, which includes a government loan repayment, to be in a position to attract investors.

Adam Pearson, left, pictured with Danny Houghton and Lee Radford at the 2016 Man of Steel awards. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

The 59-year-old is increasingly confident of securing a long-term extension of the lease, which is due to expire in 2027.

"I'm very hopeful because I think both the council and the stadium management company are keen to see rugby league continue in this stadium," he said.

"I'm sure it will happen, it's just when. We have a verbal commitment from both parties that we will be going forward here but some investors would prefer to see a long lease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The balance sheet, Covid loan and lease together do on one hand make gaining external investors tricky but on the other hand, Hull FC is generally one of the few clubs with the potential to stand on its own two feet, compete at the top and ultimately make a profit.

The Black and Whites enjoyed Challenge Cup success for the second year running in 2017. (Photo: Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com)

"What I would say to investors is that with this club, you have got a genuine chance of getting a return on your investment because of the size of crowds that it could generate with consistent success.

"Two or three people have joined the Hull KR board and they obviously have freehold of the stadium which is an attractive proposition.

"I still think there is big potential at Hull FC but maybe it just needs a couple of investors on board from the local Hull and East Riding community to see if we can really hasten our progress back to the top."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers are among the other clubs to have benefited from fresh investment in recent months.

Local businessman Matt Ellis completed a full takeover of Wakefield, while lifelong supporter Martin Jepson took a 32 per cent share in Castleford.

Pearson is open to both eventualities ahead of his 13th season at the helm in west Hull.

It was another disappointing season for Hull in 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Asked if he would be receptive to a full takeover, he replied: "For sure, if it's in the best interests of the club and they can show that they can fund it better than I can or in conjunction with myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to share the burden around. For any club in any sport to be dependent on one shareholder is difficult and dangerous in the current climate.

"We are actively looking to attract investors to take equity in the club. It would certainly be nice to share some of the responsibility at the sharp end on a day-to-day basis with equity shareholders who share a vision for the club.

"If that transmits itself to one person saying, 'Adam, I'm happy to put my money in but I want a majority share', come and talk definitely. We're open to all kinds of investment, whether it's smaller chunks or larger chunks."

Hull have drifted out of play-off contention since their last appearance in 2020 with consecutive finishes of eighth, ninth and 10th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the recent difficulties on and off the field, Pearson's hunger has not diminished.

"Not at all," he added.

"I'm really looking forward to this season. We've got a new team and the first game against Hull KR whets the appetite.