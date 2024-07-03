Hull FC owner Adam Pearson provides recruitment and investment latest with club in market for marquee signing
Director of rugby Richie Myler and incoming head coach John Cartwright have held talks with the unnamed players, who are regulars in the competition Down Under.
Hull have already confirmed the signings of John Asiata, Jordan Abdull and Amir Bourouh, while Leigh Leopards trio Ed Chamberlain, Zak Hardaker and Oliver Holmes are also on their way to the MKM Stadium.
Asiata and Jake Trueman take up two of Hull's marquee spots, leaving a third available as the club look to round off their recruitment for 2025.
"We've signed six or seven already for next year," Pearson told The Yorkshire Post.
"We'll probably have two marquee players next season, maybe a third.
"There's a couple of very exciting potential signings on the horizon. If Richie and John pull those signings off, we'll have a very exciting squad and a really, really strong spine for next season.
"John and Richie are talking daily. A lot of the targets are players John has coached over the last five to seven years so he's got a really good handle on the personality and attributes of the player.
"In the past, we've used an Australian scout or football manager over there for references or recommendations but it feels a lot safer having somebody who has actually had these players in their camp before."
Hull have two quota spots available after seeing several overseas players move on in the first half of the year.
Nu Brown and Franklin Pele departed just months into their contracts, while fellow off-season recruit Jayden Okunbor recently spent time on loan with Championship club Bradford Bulls.
Tex Hoy also left Hull early before finding a new home at Castleford Tigers.
"We've had to look at recruitment very, very seriously," added Pearson.
"We've invested a significant amount in new software, a database that allows us to track every player in the world on a far more detailed basis.
"Richie has been key in bringing in that system, which is used by two or three Super League clubs.
"These players we're looking at are very much top of the analysis charts worldwide. They're good players."
In recent months, Hull have been in discussions with a number of potential investors to give the club an injection of capital.
Pearson, who is combining the roles of chairman and chief executive following the recent departure of James Clark, has stressed that those conversations are ongoing.
"We're still looking for investment," he said.
"We feel as though we're getting close. It's always been my priority to have that in place by the end of the season. That's still ongoing and is looking positive but no deal is a deal until it's done.
"I'm trying to keep my options open to ensure a deal is in place by the end of the season."
Wealthy businessman Andrew Thirkill has been linked with a stake in the club since Myler's arrival in April.
Thirkill is the father of Myler’s partner and currently holds the role of president at Leeds Rhinos.
"At this stage, I'm not going to get involved in discussing individuals," added Pearson.
"It's suffice to say that behind the scenes things are moving along with interested parties.
"On the basis of confidentiality, that's about as much as I can say."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.