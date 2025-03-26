Hull FC promote Gareth Ellis to new role in 'significant and exciting step'
Ellis, who famously led Hull to back-to-back Challenge Cup wins as captain in 2016 and 2017, returned to the MKM Stadium in a player welfare role last April after a brief spell with Rugby League Cares.
Myler has held the titles of director of rugby and chief executive since the start of this year but will work closely with Ellis to "implement the club's football strategy, support the coaching staff and playing group, and ensure alignment across all rugby operations".
"Gareth is held in the highest regard both at Hull FC and across the wider game," said Myler.
"His values, work ethic and leadership make him the ideal person to drive our rugby strategy forward.
"His understanding of the modern player, combined with his connection to the club and city, makes this a significant and exciting step for us.
"We're also pleased that this is a promotion from within, showing our intent to build a pathway for our people and reinforce the culture we’re establishing across the club."
Alongside his duties as director of rugby, Ellis will continue to offer support to players and staff in his wellbeing and welfare role at the club.
"Hull FC means a great deal to me and I'm honoured to take on this role at such an important time for the club," he said.
"I'm looking forward to contributing to our future success by helping to instil our core values and reconnect all parts of our club both on and off the field."
