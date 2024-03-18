Hull FC prop Franklin Pele banned again as match review panel issues four charges
Hull FC prop Franklin Pele will sit out Saturday's Challenge Cup tie against Huddersfield Giants after receiving his second suspension of the season.
The forward was sin-binned in the home drubbing by Leigh Leopards on his return from a three-game ban.
Pele has subsequently been charged with grade C dangerous contact and banned for one match, Hull's seventh suspension of the season.
Nu Brown, who had a ban overturned last month, was also charged by the match review panel but escaped with a £250 fine for grade B dangerous contact.
Huddersfield full-back Jake Connor and Salford Red Devils hooker Amir Bourouh were also fined for striking and dangerous contact respectively.
