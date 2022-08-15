Hull FC set for 'hard talks' after latest hammering at hands of St Helens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints went behind early on and had to wait until the half-hour mark to take the lead but once they did they cut loose in style, scoring 11 tries en route to a 60-6 victory at the MKM Stadium.

“I thought we started the game really well but after 30 minutes we weren’t willing to do what we had to when tired,” said Hodgson.

“We gave away some really cheap tries which was disappointing and the start of the second half was really poor.

“We were trying to chase points instead of earning them but it’s hard to process why that happened. We’ll have to have a hard look at the video and have some hard talks tomorrow.”

Hodgson, whose side took a fifth-minute lead through Jack Walker’s converted try, did point out his team were still far from their strongest in terms of players available but made no excuses for the manner in which they capitulated once again.

The heavy defeat leaves the Black and Whites three points adrift of the top six with four games remaining.

“It’s important to realise that we still have nine of our best players on the sideline and losing Jack Walker hurt our rotation,” he said.

Brett Hodgson was at a loss to explain another dismal defeat. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“There are still players out there trying their hardest, but they are doing it alone at the moment, which is causing us to concede points.