Hull FC set to sign Will Pryce following Newcastle Knights release

Former Huddersfield Giants playmaker Will Pryce is set to join Hull FC with immediate effect after securing a release from Newcastle Knights.

As first reported by Serious About Rugby League, the Black and Whites recently made a play to bring Pryce back to Super League at the end of his contract later this year.

However, the 22-year-old has been given the green light to link up with John Cartwright's side for the rest of the 2025 campaign.

"The nib Newcastle Knights have agreed to a request from Will Pryce, granting an immediate release on compassionate grounds to allow him to return home to England for personal and professional reasons," read a statement from the NRL club.

"Pryce has secured a multi-year contract in the Super League and the Knights did not want to stand in the way of this opportunity to return home to his family.

"The Newcastle Knights would like to thank Will for all his contributions over the past couple of seasons and both parties have agreed to ensuring all details remain private and confidential."

Pryce joined the Knights at the end of 2023 but was limited to five NRL appearances, the highlight a debut try in a victory over Parramatta Eels.

The signing of Pryce ends Hull's search for a new half-back, which began when Jordan Abdull left during pre-season without playing a game.