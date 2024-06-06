Hull FC sign son of incoming coach John Cartwright as part of double swoop

Hull FC have signed the son of incoming head coach John Cartwright as part of a double swoop to bolster their 2024 squad.

Jed Cartwright and Treigh Stewart have secured releases from their Australian clubs to link up with Hull on 18-month deals with immediate effect, pending visa approval.

Back-rower Cartwright, who will play under his father in 2025, joins from Newcastle Knights after playing almost 100 games in the NRL and reserve grade.

Stewart, meanwhile, will compete for the full-back spot with Jack Walker, Logan Moy and Davy Litten following an apprenticeship in the NSW and Queensland Cup competitions, most recently with Brisbane Tigers.

Cartwright and Stewart will join fellow new faces Tom Briscoe and Yusuf Aydin at Hull, while John Asiata and Jordan Abdull have signed up for the 2025 campaign and beyond.

Hull director of rugby Richie Myler said: "We've been keeping a close eye on both Jed and Treigh for some time and are pleased to be bringing them both over in the coming weeks to bolster our squad for the rest of this season.

"Jed brings some real size and power to our back-row options, an area of the squad we've been keen to bolster mid-season. He's been a part of some great environments in the NRL and is joining us at a great age where he's heading into the prime years of his career.

"Treigh is a really exciting prospect. Our competition for places for the full-back position is a mouth-watering thought with some great young talent at our disposal.