Hull FC sign Super League trio

Leeds Rhinos' Jack Walker has joined Hull FC on loan. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Black and Whites are without 14 players for this weekend’s game, due to injuries and suspensions, prompting coach Brett Hodgson to delve into the market,

Full-back Walker, from Leeds Rhinos, Warrington’s Longstaff and St Helens’ Simm bring much-needed Super League experience.

“We’re pleased to be able to add three hungry players with Super League experience to our roster ahead of this weekend’s game – we’re obviously doing it tough at the moment in terms of injuries and suspensions, but these three players will bring us some quality in the areas that we are lacking bodies,” said Hodgson.

“We will also be promoting some young players from within our own system who will be available to play at the weekend, but Jack, Josh and Ellis will help compliment that with a bit of Super League experience under their belts.

“Jack’s qualities speak for themselves with a Super League winners medal to his name, and eighty appearances for the Rhinos at such a young age – he’ll bring us some pace and creativity at the back.

“We’ve seen Josh’s quality for ourselves with his performance against us at home earlier this season – he’s an exciting player who is relishing the opportunity.

“And Ellis is a really tough cookie – he’s highly rated across the competition and adds some energy and a strong defensive focus to our pack. He is another player who has shown plenty of progress at a young age, emphasised by his selection for the England Knights recently.”