Hull FC sign Wigan Warriors forward as pack reinforcement continues

Hull FC have signed Wigan Warriors prop Harvie Hill on a four-year deal to further strengthen John Cartwright's forward options.

The 22-year-old will join fellow new recruits Sam Lisone, Joe Batchelor, James Bell and Connor Bailey in a new-look Hull pack next season.

Hill has made 49 appearances for the Warriors since his debut in 2022, including 17 this season.

A member of the Wigan team that won the World Club Challenge last year, Hill is hoping to enjoy more success with the Black and Whites.

Harvie Hill is heading to Hull at the end of the year. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Hull have had a great year this season and I see a chance to not only continue my development next year but also help the club's progression," he said.

"Having spoken to the coaching staff at Hull, I feel like the club is the best spot for me to build on where I'm at right now. To better myself, Hull's the place to be."

Director of rugby Gareth Ellis views the signing as a significant coup for the Airlie Birds.

"Harvie is one of the most promising middles in the competition at the moment," said Ellis.

"What struck me was how enthusiastic Harvie was about joining Hull FC based on what he has seen from the club this year. He seemed genuinely excited about the future of this club on the back of the conversations we’ve had about how we want to keep progressing.