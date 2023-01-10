Hull FC stalwart Jamie Shaul on retirement thoughts, bowing out right way and almost joining Wakefield Trinity

This time next year, Jamie Shaul could be back laying bricks for a living.

The 30-year-old's contract at Hull FC expires at the end of this season, leaving the club stalwart at a crossroads.

Shaul has been toying with the idea of calling time on his rugby league career after losing his love for the game under Brett Hodgson.

The full-back has rediscovered his spark with the help of new Hull boss Tony Smith – but retirement remains a possibility.

"I came to the conclusion that I'd probably retire at the end of this contract when I was struggling for game time under Brett and we weren't getting along," Shaul told The Yorkshire Post.

"I'm enjoying it at the moment. I'm not saying I won't retire or I will; I'm just going to take it as it comes.

"I'd still be OK with retiring. My body feels fine, I'm enjoying it and getting along with Tony but it's something I'll take into consideration."

Much will depend on Shaul's game time in 2023 and whether he gets offered a new deal by Hull at the end of it.

Jamie Shaul is weighing up whether to retire at the end of the 2023 season. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Regardless of which path he takes, Shaul will feel comfortable thanks to his background as a tradesman.

"I came into professional rugby quite late," said Shaul.

"I didn't make my debut until I was 20 and haven't really played much over the last two years so I still feel pretty fresh. Thirty is not old in rugby terms.

"I already know what I'm doing in my life after rugby. I'm a qualified bricklayer so I'll just be going straight into the building game.

Jamie Shaul celebrates at the end of a match against Catalans Dragons. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"It's just sat there ready waiting for when I decide to call it a day."

Should Shaul walk away from rugby league, his life will go full circle.

He was making a living as a bricklayer in 2012 when Hull spotted his talents while playing for amateur side Skirlaugh.

Shaul has since written his name into club folklore as a two-time Challenge Cup winner, memorably scoring the decisive try in the 2016 final at Wembley.

Jamie Shaul got a lot out of his spell at Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Matt West/SWpix.com)

But rugby became something of a chore as he drifted down the pecking order in the wake of an ACL injury sustained in late 2020.

Hodgson's decision to sign Will Smith on a short-term deal as injury cover pushed Shaul towards the exit door but there was a lifeline in the shape of a loan move to Wakefield Trinity.

"Honestly, I loved it there," said Shaul.

"It's up there with the most enjoyable couple of months I've had, especially after the last two years.

"I really needed it. It was kind of the last straw for me at Hull when Jake (Connor) was injured and Brett brought a full-back in. I told him I needed to go out on loan for my own mental health.

"I got on really well with Willie (Poching) and fit into the group really well. I felt I did a job for them and got a smile back on my face playing rugby."

Jamie Shaul celebrates his Wembley winner. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

When Shaul made his fifth and final appearance for Trinity at Huddersfield Giants in September, the expectation was that he would link back up with Wakefield in 2023.

But a change of coach at Belle Vue led him back to west Hull.

"Part of the agreement was I'd sign a contract for this year with them once my loan deal finished," said Shaul.

"But obviously they got rid of Willie and brought a new coach (Mark Applegarth) in. The contract was there to sign but the new coach decided he needed other players rather than a full-back because he's got Max Jowitt.

"He chose a different route and it ended up falling through."

It proved to be a blessing in disguise after Hull called time on Hodgson's tenure and installed Tony Smith as his replacement.

"When Tony got the job I'd already verbally agreed to sign at Wakey," added Shaul.

"I was a bit gutted because I've always wanted to work with Tony in the past. It wasn't that I didn't want to go to Wakey; my heart was always at Hull.

"I've got a new lease of life this year. The way I'm looking at it is I've wasted two years of my career.

"I spoke to Tony and said me starting the year probably isn't going to happen but whenever he needs me I'll be ready to take my chance.

"In previous years, I've probably not been ready to play and have come back a bit unfit and overweight. I just know I'll be ready this year."

Shaul has seen Tex Hoy replace Jake Connor in the number one jersey but a testimonial year will ensure he has a spring in his step throughout.

If he does bow out at the end of it, Shaul has no intention of meekly exiting through the back door.

He said: "It could be my last year playing rugby and I don't want to be kicking stones; I want to try enjoy it, be the best person I can be and do my best for the team, whether that's playing full-back or wherever I'm needed. You're a long time retired.

"I don't want to leave on me playing poorly and people remembering that rather than the good times. If we could have a bit of success this year, that'd be great.