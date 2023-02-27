Hull FC stalwart Scott Taylor on testimonial joy, Headingley winner and 'upsetting' ban

To say Scott Taylor has had an eventful few days would be an understatement.

From the euphoria of scoring the winning try for boyhood club Hull FC at Headingley to the disappointment of receiving a one-match ban on his 32nd birthday, Taylor has been reminded about the rollercoaster nature of rugby league.

To soften the blow of having to sit out this Friday's trip to Catalans Dragons, the Rugby Football League has awarded Taylor a 12-month testimonial from April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a bit mental," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"Scoring the winning try at Headingley in front of our fans was one of the best feelings I've had on the pitch for a few years.

"I'm happy with the way the season has started with two wins. I'm starting to feel in really good shape and getting some form back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm frustrated with the one-match ban but it's a long season. I've got to make sure I train hard to be ready for the Salford game.

"The testimonial – I'm just absolutely buzzing. I'm really proud because not everyone gets granted a testimonial year.

Scott Taylor savours the victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm delighted it's been announced on my birthday as I turn 32 off the back of a good win on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything seemed to have been written in the stars and then that one-match ban has put a bit of a dippy downer on it – but there's nothing I can do about that now."

Taylor was charged with a grade C offence of dangerous contact on Richie Myler in the dramatic victory over Leeds Rhinos.

The front-rower felt an appeal would have been futile despite having a clear conscience.

Scott Taylor takes selfies with fans after Hull FC's victory over Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was absolutely no intent there whatsoever," he said.

"I'm not that sort of player. Thinking about injuring a bloke or putting his leg in the wrong position on purpose, that's not me in a million years.

"I was going full steam on a kick chase, managed to grab his leg and he turned.

"I could sit and fight it all I want but they'll just play it and say that it doesn't look great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Taylor embraces Gareth Widdop at the end of the recent game against Castleford Tigers. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's upsetting and frustrating but I've just got to cop the game ban and get over it."

Taylor has reasons to be positive as he looks to quickly overcome the setback, not least the award of a testimonial for his services to the sport.

The forward has made over 300 career appearances since his debut for Hull KR in 2009, enjoying spells with Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils before joining Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor won the double in Wigan colours and was part of the Hull team that claimed back-to-back Challenge Cups, while he has represented England on four occasions and played at the 2017 World Cup.

"I owe everything to the sport," said Taylor.

"I've been playing the game and have been a Hull FC pass holder since I was six years old.

Scott Taylor, centre, during a training session at the MKM Stadium. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I fell in love with the game and all the best memories of my childhood involved rugby.

"It's taken me all over the world and given me so many special moments, whether it's singing the national anthem playing for my country for the first time, the trophies I've won at Wembley and Old Trafford, or being part of the history of Hull FC.

"There are so many things I'm really humbled by and don't take for granted.

"I'll always be thankful. The game has done so much for me and given me everything so I've given my body and life back to the game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once he returns from suspension, Taylor will be on the hunt for more tries after proving to Tony Smith that he still knows his way to the line.

"We have had a bit of a joke about it because in one of our first chats he said, 'You used to be a tryscoring front-rower – what's happened to you?'" added Taylor, who had gone three and a half years without a Super League try.

"It meant the world to me and I'm excited to create more of those memories now. It was one of those moments I'll remember for the rest of my life."

Smith has had an immediate impact since taking the reins at the MKM Stadium, although the positivity is tempered by Hull's recent record in the second half of seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor has seen enough from Smith to convince him that the Black and Whites will peak at the right time.

"I feel like there's a very different atmosphere," said Taylor.

"We're not the finished article. We've come out and got two gritty wins under our belt but there's so much room for improvement.

"Everything we did in pre-season should lead to us being able to finish the season playing our best rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tony is a completely different coach to what we've had previously. He's seen every situation and knows what it takes to win trophies.