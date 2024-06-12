Hull FC teenager Jack Charles has signed a two-year contract extension to crown a memorable day.

The highly-rated half-back, who has been named in Paul Anderson’s England Academy squad to face France early next month, is enjoying a breakthrough season in Super League.

Charles – the son of former Hull KR and Castleford Tigers forward Chris – has played eight games for the Black and Whites since his debut in March.

"It's a dream come true to represent my boyhood club so to have signed a new contract here is an incredibly special moment for me," said the 18-year-old.

"I still have plenty of learning ahead but I want to be a part of getting this club back to where it belongs and put some smiles back on the faces of our supporters over the next two years – and hopefully longer.

"Securing my future here means I can now concentrate on continuing to develop as a young player. Having the likes of Jake Trueman as a mentor, and Jordan Abdull from next season too, is a mouth-watering prospect and I know how much I can learn from both of them."

Charles becomes the latest homegrown talent to commit to the Black and Whites, following in the footsteps of the likes of Davy Litten, Lewis Martin and Logan Moy.

Hull director of rugby Richie Myler is excited by Charles' potential.

Jack Charles has committed his future to Hull. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Jack is one of the brightest young half-backs in the game and we're delighted to have him with us for the next two seasons," said Myler.

"Stepping up to the senior environment isn't easy for anyone, never mind for an 18-year-old who's still only in his second year of the academy, but Jack has taken everything in his stride.

"He's a bright young man with a good rugby league brain who’s keen to keep learning from those around him.