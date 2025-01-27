Hull FC supremo Richie Myler breaks silence on interest in Salford Red Devils pair Marc Sneyd and Deon Cross

Richie Myler has confirmed Hull FC's interest in Salford Red Devils pair Marc Sneyd and Deon Cross at the start of a crucial week for their Super League rivals.

The Red Devils have been locked in talks with potential investors for several weeks and appear to be on the brink of a takeover by an overseas investment group.

The development has allowed Salford to stave off a fire sale ordered by the Rugby Football League but clubs are ready to pounce should they fail to pay their players later this week.

"Like everyone else, I'm waiting with baited breath to see what happens with the Salford situation," said Hull chief executive Richie Myler.

"We are in the market for players and we've got scope to bring them in. There is salary cap space available for us to bring in the right player. We have made approaches for players from Salford.

"We all want a strong Salford and need to go around with 12 teams. Personally, as a rugby league fan, I want Salford to be there.

"There have been assurances made that will be the case and we hope that it will be – but equally we are still in the market for players to become available. The lads (Sneyd and Cross) are talented players that would add to our group."

Hull are on the lookout for a half-back after terminating Jordan Abdull's contract due to fitness concerns.

Sneyd has already written his name into club folklore as a two-time Challenge Cup and Lance Todd Trophy winner.

Cross, meanwhile, would strengthen John Cartwright's three-quarter line.

"Marc is a different one because he doesn't have an agent and as a club we can't speak to him directly," added Myler.

"I've had many conversations with (chief executive) Paul King over players and have said we'd be interested. That's as far as it got with Marc.

"We said to Paul King that if there was a situation where they allowed him to leave, we would offer X amount of money.

"With other players who have agents, we've been able to speak to their representatives but terms didn't really get discussed due to the fact Paul King is going down a different route and is holding out for investment.

"Ultimately, Deon is under contract with Salford and if Paul King doesn't want to sell him, even if we've offered a transfer fee for him, it's irrelevant."

New captain Aidan Sezer is set to be partnered by Cade Cust when Hull kick off their season against York Acorn in the Challenge Cup next week.

The Black and Whites remain in the market for a half-back but Myler has stressed that any signing must improve Cartwright's side.

"Their pre-seasons have been strong and they have both trained in that position together for a long period of time through pre-season," said Myler.

"Jordan Abdull wasn't able to train throughout pre-season so Cade and Aidan, along with Jack Charles and Callum Kemp in that mix, have confidence in there. Plus with John Asiata in as a leader, they give a good dynamic.

"John is very comfortable on it, to be honest. He likes players who can play multiple roles. Zak Hardaker can play there and Jordan Rapana can too so I believe he's confident in the players he's got.

"But we are always actively looking for the right fit to come in. That might be another 14 or it might be another middle. It could be anywhere.

"Anyone who would make the starting team better we would be interested in."

Hull have ushered in a new era under the stewardship of Andrew Thirkill and businessman David Hood following their takeover of the club.

Myler has credited the pair with saving the ailing Black and Whites.

"The staff have more confidence in what they can deliver because they've got assurances that we are safe as a club," he said.

"The reality is we could have been Salford. That's as harsh as it was going to get.

"We could have been in Salford's situation right now. We're not and are very thankful for Andrew and David.