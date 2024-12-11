Hull FC takeover complete as Adam Pearson pens farewell message

Andrew Thirkill and David Hood have completed their takeover of Hull FC to signal the end of Adam Pearson's tenure as owner.

Pearson, who took sole control of the Black and Whites in 2011, last month agreed a deal with Thirkill and Hood which has now been finalised.

Thirkill, who is best known for serving as club president at Leeds Rhinos, will replace Pearson as chairman, while fellow Yorkshire businessman Hood has also joined the new-look board.

Pearson oversaw back-to-back Challenge Cup successes during his reign but the club have struggled on and off the field since the Covid pandemic.

The 60-year-old has backed the new owners to restore Hull's fortunes after taking the club as far as he could.

As previously stated by Thirkill, the pair will not take a penny out of the club for the first three years to ensure Hull can match the spending power of Super League's top sides.

"It gives me great pleasure to confirm that I am today handing over custodianship of this great club to such responsible and worthy individuals as Andrew Thirkill and David Hood OBE," said Pearson in a statement.

"I feel incredibly fortunate for them to have agreed to have taken on the responsibility of the future security and prosperity of the club.

Adam Pearson has ended his 13-year reign as Hull FC owner. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Both have been the ideal purchasers, exemplified throughout a respectful and confidential handover process, which I am pleased to announce has now been finalised.

"Andrew will become our new chairman and David joins the board. To ensure a smooth transition for the start of a brand new era, Andrew and David have already been working hard behind the scenes to ensure the club is in the best condition possible for the season ahead.

"It should be recognised that the new shareholders have not only undertaken to inject substantial sums of money into the club but have also agreed to take no monies from the club for at least a three-year period - no salaries, no management fees, no loan repayments and no interest.

"Therefore with immediate effect, I am delighted to say that all receipts that come into our club will now be directly benefiting the club, allowing further investment into our playing roster. The club is in a very fortunate position as we look to rebuild."

Adam Pearson celebrates Hull's 2016 Challenge Cup success at their homecoming in 2016. (Photo: James Hardisty)

Pearson has vowed to continue his association with the club as a fan.

"I would like to sincerely thank our board members, off-field staff, corporate partners and our supporters for their incredible support of myself and this great club throughout my ownership across the past 13 years," he added.

"I wish the entire club and its personnel every success going forward.