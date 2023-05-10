Hull FC tie down three players ahead of 'tough' Wakefield Trinity test

Joe Cator, Cam Scott and Jack Brown will remain at Hull FC in 2024 after the club activated one-year contract extension options.

The homegrown trio join Ligi Sao and Brad Fash in committing to the Black and Whites as Tony Smith continues to shape his squad for next season and beyond.

Cator has been restricted to 37 games since joining his boyhood club from Leigh Leopards ahead of the 2020 campaign but is enjoying a run in the side after recovering from back-to-back Achilles injuries.

Brown made his 50th appearance for Hull last month, while fellow academy graduate Scott has featured 45 times since his debut in 2018.

“Joe is showing what he is able to do on the field each week and there is plenty more to come from him," said Hull boss Smith.

"He has been consistent this season and has earnt the right for an extension. He’s had to work hard to get over those injuries so it’s a credit to him to be in this position.

“Jack works really hard in training. He is a young man who has things to work on in his game, which he knows, and he is prepared to do that. That’s going to be beneficial to him in both the short term and the long term.

“Cam is a very mature young man who has also had to overcome some big injuries to get into a position of confidence and earning regular game time. He has a bright future in the game and he’s keen for that to be here with us.

Joe Cator is putting his injury hell behind him in 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“All three players have the right attitude for them to progress and develop at this club.”

Back-to-back wins over Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors have pulled Smith's side clear of relegation danger and allowed the club to plan for the future with confidence.

Tomorrow night's opponents Wakefield do not have the same luxury as they continue their search for a first win of the Super League season.

In Trinity's sights only a few weeks ago, Hull will travel to Belle Vue with an eight-point buffer – but Smith has guarded his team against complacency after seeing Mark Applegarth’s side give Warrington Wolves a scare with 12 men.

Liam Sutcliffe and Chris Satae celebrate the win over Wigan Warriors. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I don't think there's much between any of the teams in Super League, except consistency in those effort and connection areas where you cover each other's backs," he said.

"As we saw last week, Wakefield played a team that have been leading the competition for most of the season with a man down and ran them close.