Hull FC trio banned as match review panel issues 10 charges ahead of Magic Weekend

Props Evans and Sao have been charged with a grade B high tackle and kicking out respectively, while hooker Johnstone has been sanctioned for a dangerous throw at the same grading.

The suspensions are a further blow for the Black and Whites at a time when Brett Hodgson's side are already missing a host of players through injury, including Jake Connor, Carlos Tuimavave and Manu Ma'u.

As well as Magic Weekend, Evans, Sao and Johnstone will miss next week's trip to Wigan Warriors.

Kane Evans is set to miss Hull FC's trip to St James' Park. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hull head into the derby on the back of a chastening 62-16 loss at the hands of Leeds Rhinos.

Ten charges were dished out in all by the match review panel with Castleford Tigers losing two key men for Saturday's clash with Leeds at St James' Park.

Tigers captain Paul McShane and experienced prop Nathan Massey have both been handed one-game bans for a grade B dangerous throw and dangerous contact respectively in the win over Huddersfield Giants.

Catalans Dragons have lost three players in the wake of their victory against St Helens with Dylan Napa, Michael McIlorum and Sam Kasiano all punished.

Paul McShane misses out on a date with former club Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Napa will face a tribunal on a grade D striking charge, while McIlorum has been suspended for three games for a grade C high tackle.

Kasiano has been given a one-match ban for a grade A dangerous tackle, meaning he too will miss Sunday's match against Warrington Wolves.

Matty Lees will sit out Saints' clash with Wigan on Saturday after receiving a one-game suspension for a grade A high tackle in Perpignan.

Wakefield Trinity half-back Mason Lino was charged with grade A disputing a decision but he has avoided a ban.