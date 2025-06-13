Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers went to the brink and back during their 40 years of pain and suffering but refused to throw in the towel.

In the space of 80 absorbing minutes at Wembley, the Robins showcased those battling qualities to stay in the fight before delivering the knockout blow in the dying moments.

KR's journey is a lesson for clubs struggling to find light at the end of the tunnel.

Danny McGuire saw the rebuild from the inside, first as a player and later as a coach.

Now, as he gets to grips with a similar project at Castleford Tigers, McGuire is using his former club as inspiration.

"It's been building for a number of years," he said. "They turned things around and created a whole club environment including the fans and sponsors.

"It wasn't the greatest game but it's in the record books that KR have won it. It wasn't the prettiest performance but sometimes you've just got to find a way. I'm really pleased for the club, Neil (Hudgell, owner), Paul (Lakin, chief executive) and obviously Willie (Peters, head coach) as well.

Danny McGuire is leading the rebuild at Wheldon Road. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It's a good example for everyone else to look at. With ambition, drive and commitment, you can achieve these things.

"It's definitely something for us to look at."

McGuire enjoyed a spell as Hull KR's head of recruitment after hanging up his boots, a valuable experience for a coach now leading a rebuild of his own.

While Chris Chester oversees recruitment and retention at Wheldon Road, McGuire remains closely involved in every key decision – including the tough ones.

Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella lifts the Challenge Cup. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Judah Rimbu – an overseas player still adapting to life in a new country – has been told he is free to leave just months into his Super League stay.

It is a ruthless call but one McGuire and Chester made together after taking emotion out of the situation.

"He's in the office every day and we talk a lot," said McGuire on Chester.

"I know he's only been here five or six weeks but he's got a good understanding of the environment and a good feel for what we're trying to achieve.

Danny McGuire, left, assisted Willie Peters, right, in 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Whenever any decision is made, everyone has got to back it. Sometimes you might not agree with it 100 per cent but we all want to do what's best for the club moving forward.

"We want to be competing, challenging and a team that is respected by everyone else. We've got a little bit of work to do but a lot of good things are happening behind the scenes. Recruitment and retention is a big part of that."

Castleford's current standing in Super League calls for calculated gambles, including the search for hidden gems in the lower grades Down Under.

Rimbu was crowned the Queensland Cup Player of the Year in 2024, only to struggle in England.

The hope for the Tigers is that they get enough decisions right to allow for year-on-year progress, just as Hull KR have done.

"You make signings and sometimes they don't work out as you'd like them to," added McGuire.

John Cartwright is leading Hull FC's revival. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"You'd love your overseas players to come over, hit the ground running and be the best players in the competition. Sometimes it plays out like that and sometimes it doesn't.

"I'm going to make decisions and not get every one right. We'll try our best to get them all right but may make some calls that bite us on the backside. You've got to be big enough and ugly enough at times to accept that and take it on the chin.

"Our intention as a club is to try to get better. We want players to come in, work hard, be committed and proud to wear the shirt.

"Most of the group we've got are really happy and enjoying what we're doing. Winning and being competitive helps that."

That has been the hard part for Castleford in recent campaigns.

After flirting with relegation in 2023, the Tigers finished 10th last season and are on course for another lowly finish this year.

Friday's opponents Hull FC have endured similar struggles but there are signs of life at the MKM Stadium under John Cartwright.

As far as the Australian is concerned, McGuire's Castleford are a threat that need to be taken seriously.

"They're a dangerous side and can challenge the best sides," said Cartwright, whose team are fifth at the halfway mark.

"It's our nearest game outside of KR so there's a bit of rivalry there. We're not a team that is in a position not to play our best footy or go in with a bad attitude. We will get rolled if that happens.