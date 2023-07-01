Tony Smith has urged Hull FC to embrace any fear of facing Super League leaders Catalans Dragons as they aim to claim another major scalp.

The Black and Whites are ninth in the table but can boast notable wins against Wigan Warriors and St Helens during their recent resurgence.

Last week's impressive 34-6 victory over St Helens made it five wins in seven league games to raise hopes of a late play-off charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It does not get any easier for Hull but Smith has seen enough from his side to convince him they will challenge the Dragons.

"They've been the most consistent team so far this season," said the Hull boss, who remains without Liam Sutcliffe and Tex Hoy but could welcome back Adam Swift.

"St Helens have been the best team in the competition for the last few years. We had to come up against a team that is capable of beating any team on its day and are coming up against another one of those teams.

"Catalans have shown they can beat anyone on their day – and usually do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a great challenge. Has it got to make you a little bit scared? Absolutely. Sometimes you've got to be a bit scared to perform well.

Hull made light work of St Helens last week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"You've certainly got to be respectful of your opponents and we are but hopefully we'll have a bit of confidence too. When we play well we can challenge some of the better teams in the competition."

Catalans have won their last six matches to leave them well placed for a repeat of their 2021 League Leaders' Shield success.

Smith knows only Hull's best will do in their bid for a fourth successive league win at the MKM Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They deserve to be sat where they are in the table at the moment,” he added.

Catalans are in ominous form. (Photo: Remi Vignaud SWpix.com)

"They make it tough for you and do the little things well. They've probably been the most consistent in the way they've gone about their game and make you earn every point you score.

"That means you've got to throw a fair bit at them. They don't give away many cheap tries and don't concede from kicks very often.