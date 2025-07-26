Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black and Whites were emphatic 32-12 winners at the Brick Community Stadium to send a message to their top-six rivals.

A second win of the year in the backyard of the defending champions raised hopes of a title challenge but they must quickly refocus for the visit of lowly Huddersfield, a team Hull have struggled against this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in the reverse fixture in February, the Airlie Birds could not get out of jail at Magic Weekend on their way to a shock loss.

Hull have also lost to struggling Castleford Tigers on home soil, helping to steel minds as they look to build on last week's eye-catching display.

"That's the challenge," said assistant coach Last.

"This is a dangerous game. For whatever reason, we like to be the underdog. When we're backed into a corner, it seems to bring the best out of us.

"The form of Huddersfield going into this game and the fact that we've beaten Wakefield at home and Wigan away puts us as favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull celebrate a try in the win at Wigan. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We haven't handled it very well previously. We've got to deal with that tag and make sure we perform accordingly.

"Huddersfield are a dangerous side. Their position on the ladder doesn't reflect the quality they've got in their side.

"It's a really, really dangerous game and we need to be at our best. That's the beauty of Super League at the minute – you're having to perform at your best to get a win, whether you play the top team on the ladder or the team sitting at the bottom."

A week on from responding to Wakefield Trinity's win at Huddersfield in impressive fashion, Hull once again find themselves playing catch-up after watching their rivals beat Leeds Rhinos to move back into sixth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield got the better of Hull at Magic Weekend. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Last knows there is little margin for error as the Airlie Birds look to mix it with the best.

"We need to view each game as Grand Final-type games," he said.

"I'm really excited about it. The boys are confident, they're working hard and there's a real connection within the group.

"When you're going to Wigan, who are still the best team in the competition in my opinion when they're fully fit, and beating them not only once but twice, that gives you confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield are smarting from a heavy defeat to Wakefield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"If we get in the (top) six, we'll need to go away to a top side and we've been good on the road. We've got to make sure we take care of business between now and the end of the season to get the opportunity to play in those big games."

Huddersfield's season has long since been over, hitting a new low in last week's home drubbing by Wakefield.

Luke Robinson is hoping to see a reaction to some home truths.

"We've had some very tough conversations, very open and honest," said the Giants boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We thought we were on an upward curve and building a little bit of momentum. To put in that performance wasn't good enough.

"Hopefully we get a response this weekend. We've got to make sure we stay in the fight.

"It's very easy to say you don't have anything to play for but we need to find a reason that when you pull the Huddersfield shirt on, you are playing with pride. When you're playing with your team-mate at the side of you, you're playing for them.

"You're playing for yourself as much as anything else. You're playing for individual honour and the honour that you carry with you for your family.