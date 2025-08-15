Hull FC v Leigh Leopards: John Cartwright relishing play-off pressure as crunch time arrives
The Airlie Birds hold a one-point advantage over seventh-placed Wakefield Trinity ahead of Saturday's home game against Leigh Leopards, leaving their destiny in their own hands with six rounds remaining.
"This is the most exciting part of the year – semi-final time and the lead-up to semi-final time," said Cartwright.
"We're nowhere near there yet. There are six really tough games to go but it's exciting for us. We're not running away from it – we're going straight for it.
"Both sides have got a lot to play for. Every game is important to us and they are fighting for a top-two spot.
"We're getting down to the pointy end of the season, where pretty much every game we play is going to have a lot of meaning to it.
"But I can promise everyone – and I've been watching footy for a long time – that these boys will try their hardest. I never see a lack of effort from these players.
"Sometimes they don’t play well but they fight to the death every week. I'm really happy to be involved in a club that does that."
Leigh have all but secured a play-off place thanks to an impressive run of results against top-six rivals.
However, they lost to Leeds Rhinos last time out and have yet to beat Hull this year – drawing at the MKM Stadium in March before suffering defeat in the reverse fixture.
"They'll be smarting from losing at home to us," added Cartwright, who remains without Jordan Rapana and will make a late call on Aidan Sezer's shoulder issue.
"Every player has those in their memory bank and I'm sure they will come out to ambush us on our home ground.
"They are more dangerous coming off a loss. When you're playing against the best in the comp, they hurt from their losses and that's why they don't often lose two in a row.
"This is a really critical part of the year where every game is going to have consequences. It is going to be really intense. It's not a semi-final but it's got semi-final implications for both teams.
"It will have all the intensity of an end-of-season game. It's just a bit earlier than normal."