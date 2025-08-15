Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Airlie Birds hold a one-point advantage over seventh-placed Wakefield Trinity ahead of Saturday's home game against Leigh Leopards, leaving their destiny in their own hands with six rounds remaining.

"This is the most exciting part of the year – semi-final time and the lead-up to semi-final time," said Cartwright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're nowhere near there yet. There are six really tough games to go but it's exciting for us. We're not running away from it – we're going straight for it.

"Both sides have got a lot to play for. Every game is important to us and they are fighting for a top-two spot.

"We're getting down to the pointy end of the season, where pretty much every game we play is going to have a lot of meaning to it.

"But I can promise everyone – and I've been watching footy for a long time – that these boys will try their hardest. I never see a lack of effort from these players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes they don’t play well but they fight to the death every week. I'm really happy to be involved in a club that does that."

Hull are in control of their play-off destiny. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Leigh have all but secured a play-off place thanks to an impressive run of results against top-six rivals.

However, they lost to Leeds Rhinos last time out and have yet to beat Hull this year – drawing at the MKM Stadium in March before suffering defeat in the reverse fixture.

"They'll be smarting from losing at home to us," added Cartwright, who remains without Jordan Rapana and will make a late call on Aidan Sezer's shoulder issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every player has those in their memory bank and I'm sure they will come out to ambush us on our home ground.

The Airlie Birds were too good for Leigh in May. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"They are more dangerous coming off a loss. When you're playing against the best in the comp, they hurt from their losses and that's why they don't often lose two in a row.

"This is a really critical part of the year where every game is going to have consequences. It is going to be really intense. It's not a semi-final but it's got semi-final implications for both teams.