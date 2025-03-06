Hull FC v Leigh Leopards John Cartwright recognises the importance of Hull FC boxing off their first home win of the year as they aim to build on a promising start to the Super League season.

The Black and Whites have won both games on the road but were humbled by defending champions Wigan Warriors in a 46-4 drubbing in their opening fixture at the MKM Stadium.

Hull claimed just three wins on home soil last year and have to go back to July 2023 for the last time they claimed back-to-back victories anywhere.

Tonight's visit of Leigh Leopards provides an opportunity to take a significant step forward in their journey under new head coach Cartwright.

"It would be a big moment for the whole squad and staff," said Cartwright.

"It's been a while since we had a home win and it's been a while since we had two in a row. They are all things that would be great for us to achieve – but it's not going to be easy.

"They're a very skilful side. They put you under pressure through the middle and they've got a lot of skill and speed out wide.

"They've won three out of three so they're no mugs. They're going to be hard to beat."

John Cartwright has made an early impact at Hull. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hull demonstrated their newfound resilience last time out at Huddersfield Giants, overturning a 10-4 deficit to claim a late 11-10 victory thanks to Aidan Sezer's drop goal.

Cartwright has seen positive signs from the Black and Whites as they learn how to win again.

"We're only three games in but I'm really happy with their grit and their determination," he said.

"The young wingers (Harvey Barron and Lewis Martin) and Logan (Moy) played on the weekend and they're not used to winning. Games like that, there is a bit of a skill in getting the job done and not being scared to lose and attacking the game.

Aidan Sezer leads the celebrations at Huddersfield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I thought they did that. Just to see the looks on their faces at the end of it was really gratifying.

"To be 10-4 down and score the try and then march our way upfield and kick the field goal with no fuss, that was a really pleasing thing for us."

To highlight Hull's early progress under Cartwright, it took just four games to match their 2024 tally of three wins.

Cartwright believes the Black and Whites are just scratching the surface of their potential.

"Every win is really important from where they've come from," he added. "They become habits.

"A lot of the games are tight but we've gone out and done a good job at Catalans. Wigan were just too good for us and sometimes you've just got to cop your medicine and say it as it is. Then we toughed it out at Huddersfield.

"You can't put a price or a figure on winning any sort of game but to win it close and get the confidence out of that going into a home game this week, it's exciting times. Hopefully we get another big home crowd.