Hull FC v Leigh Leopards: Tony Smith challenges team to become the aggressors

Hull FC will only know they have turned the corner when they start inflicting pain on other teams, according to Tony Smith.

James O'Brien
By James O'Brien
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT

The Black and Whites learned a lot about themselves in the opening month of the Super League season, suffering three straight defeats after launching the Smith era with back-to-back wins.

A defiant performance at St Helens repaired some of the damage inflicted by Salford Red Devils, a chastening experience Smith believes could be the making of his team, as long as they deliver against Leigh Leopards.

"It's true and it's not a cliche but sometimes you really need a really big lesson in order to change or slap you in the face," said the Hull boss.

"We've had our face slapped and a few other things as well.

"There was a good response last weekend but we can't live on that. We've got to go out there now and respond each week and not just respond, but go out and inflict the pain on somebody else. I think those days will come for us."

On the face of it, a home date with Leigh provides the perfect opportunity to get the Hull faithful back onside after the recent 60-14 drubbing by Salford. But after seeing the Leopards beat Hull KR on the other side of the city before stunning St Helens, Smith is on high alert.

"They're a very good team, a dangerous team," he said. "I've been really very impressed with the way they play – the style and how they manage to go about their rugby league.

Hull FC were much improved at St Helens. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
Hull FC were much improved at St Helens. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
Hull FC were much improved at St Helens. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
"They deserve their plaudits and deserved the wins they've had so far. They will get plenty more, just hopefully not this Saturday. That's our job to stop that from happening."

Hull's stuttering early-season form has left them near the bottom of the embryonic table but Super League’s most experienced coach is no stranger to a testing situation.

"I love it – they're a good bunch of boys,” said the 56-year-old, who is on his fifth club after coaching Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Hull KR.

“I've always loved a challenge, and nobody said it was going to be easy.

Ligi Sao and team-mates appear dejected during the game against Salford Red Devils. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Ligi Sao and team-mates appear dejected during the game against Salford Red Devils. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Ligi Sao and team-mates appear dejected during the game against Salford Red Devils. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
"I didn't assume it was going to be easy. Any job you take isn't easy, I don't care where it is – it's always got its challenges.

"Coaching is a challenge to get your players to be better and to improve but I'm enjoying it. It's fun most of the time, some of it hasn't been fun, some days and some moments within games, but generally speaking, it's enjoyable.”

