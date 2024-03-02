The Black and Whites have not challenged for honours since 2020 after failing to build on back-to-back Wembley wins under Lee Radford.

Hull hit a new low in Tony Smith's first season in charge, finishing 10th to continue their slide down the table.

Yet the club's recent troubles have only made the supporters hungrier for success at a time when ‘noisy neighbours’ Hull KR are trading blows with the heavyweights of Super League.

The round one derby presented the class of 2024 with a chance to usher in a bright new era in the perfect manner but instead Hull endured a nightmare opening night, losing a host of players to injury and suspension on their way to a miserable 22-0 defeat.

Down to the bare bones for last week's trip to Warrington Wolves, Smith's side were in the game before losing Nu Brown to a controversial red card in the closing stages of the first half.

Brown's dismissal has since been overturned but that is of little consolation to Hull after limping to a 36-10 defeat.

Although the selection crisis has eased, Smith remains without 13 players for Sunday's visit of London Broncos.

Tony Smith remains upbeat despite a nightmare start to the season. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

But rather than spin a hard luck tale, Super League's most experienced coach is tackling the challenge with enthusiasm.

"I’m not feeling sorry for myself or us," said Smith. "You've just got to get on with it and toughen up from it.

"We'd like to be off to a better start and flying along but we're not going to sit around moping about it. We've got to crack on with the next challenge and we look forward to that.

"There's no point feeling sorry for yourself or regretting injuries or suspensions. It does you no good. You've got to crack on and get on with it.

It has been a challenging start to the season for Hull FC. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"There are heaps of challenges in Super League. We're copping some now but other teams will go through some of it at different stages of the year, and we'll be flying along at some stage when they're doing their tough bit.

"That happens when you stay positive. If you stay negative, feel sorry for yourself and look for excuses, that's when you tend to get more of those things happening to you. We're certainly not in that category.

"We're going to get smarter, better and hopefully stronger throughout the season."

Carlos Tuimavave, Ligi Sao and Danny Houghton are back in the mix this week, while Matty Russell and Joe Bullock have been drafted in from Warrington on loan.

Nu Brown trudges off after being show a red card for a challenge on Warrington Wolves' Ben Currie. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Some have queried why Smith is not putting more faith in homegrown talent but he is conscious of getting the balance right.

"It's two-fold," he explained. "Yes we've got injuries and yes we've got suspensions to a lot of our experienced players, and as much as I really enjoy giving chances to young guys, you can do too many at one time.

"It puts too much pressure on them, particularly if you get to a situation like last week for example. When it got to 12 men, that's a big ask for the young players.

"The lesson learned from it for me is yes keep using the young guys, yes they bring enthusiasm and energy – but we need a good mix of experience as well."

A home date with a London outfit virtually consigned to relegation before a ball was kicked is viewed by many as the ideal fixture for Hull.

Smith, however, is not falling into that trap.

London are set for an immediate return to the Championship. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Whoever we were playing this week, it's another competition game that is worth two points," he said. "It's important to us. The last two were important to us as well.

"We've got out there and given it a crack in each one of them. Things haven't come our way in terms of results and some of the rub of the green but the lucky teams are the harder-working teams. We need to keep working hard.

"We've got to keep that attitude no matter who we are playing this week. We need to play well."

The Broncos – a team that features part-time players after becoming the first victims of the new grading system – sit bottom of the embryonic table following heavy defeats to St Helens and Catalans Dragons.

Smith has warned his side that London will come to play.

"It looks like it's given them freedom to have a crack," he said.

"They're playing some good footy. If you haven't watched them, go and have a look at them.

"They've been up against St Helens and Catalans so far and held both teams to pretty reasonable scores for fair amounts of those matches. Have they been outclassed in the end? Yes they have by two very classy teams.