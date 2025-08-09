Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull welcome Super League's crisis club to the MKM Stadium aiming to right the wrongs of a damaging home defeat to lowly Huddersfield Giants.

But the build-up to Sunday's game has been dominated by Salford's worsening financial troubles.

Ryan Brierley, Jack Ormondroyd, Chris Hill and Chris Hankinson became the latest senior players to leave the Red Devils this week, with Leeds Rhinos duo Riley Lumb and Ben Littlewood among the loanees drafted in to help Paul Rowley raise a team.

Play-off hopefuls Hull, however, have been told to simply worry about themselves.

"We talk about that most weeks but this week in particular," said Cartwright, whose side have won just once on home soil this year.

"Playing in front of a home crowd, it's a big chance to give them the win they deserve.

"I'm not taking anything away from Salford at all. They've competed hard every week and we haven't been too good at home so we can't take anyone easy.

Hull are ready to breathe new life into their top-six quest. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Our challenge is to go out there and play a game that's going to get us two points and get us ready for the six games after."

The loss to Huddersfield has left Hull with ground to make up as the play-off race enters the home straight.

However, Cartwright believes the seventh-placed Airlie Birds still have full control over their top-six push.

"I'm not worried about who beats who," he added.

Will Pryce is poised to return from injury this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I still think our destiny is in our own hands. I know we sit outside the six at the moment but 14 points can do a lot for a team.

"If we win the majority of our games, we'll still be playing come finals time."

Hull have suffered an untimely blow after ever-present prop Liam Knight was struck down by a stress fracture to his ankle but John Asiata and Will Pryce are set to return to boost their play-off hopes.

The key duo, who have been out since May with hamstring injuries, must clear one final hurdle during the captain's run following a positive week of training.

"We've had a massive hole in our side without them," said Cartwright.