Hull FC v St Helens: Why Hull’s Danny Houghton loves going head to head with St Helens rival James Roby

Hull FC hooker Danny Houghton. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The rival No 9s, who have been locking horns for 15 years, go head to head again tomorrow when they meet in the lunchtime Betfred Super League clash broadcast live on Channel 4.

Ex-Man of Steel Roby, who turned 36 in November, is approaching 500 games for his beloved Saints and is likely to be in the final season of his hugely decorated career. All of that said, he is showing no signs of slowing up. Houghton, of course, is renowned for his own workaholic attitude and supreme fitness and won the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award himself in 2016.

He is 33 and his contract is up at the end of this season but he has always expressed a desire to spend his entire career with his hometown club.

On Roby’s quality, Houghton - who makes his 388th appearance today to replace Richard Horne as Hull’s all-time record appearance maker in Super League - admitted: “He is and has been the best in the competition for years.

“His level of performance and consistency year in, year out is second to none. He’s a massive player in their team. If we can keep him quiet you go halfway to keeping Saints quiet.

“He’s an incredible player. I really look forward to the challenge that comes up every time you take to the field with James as you have to raise the bar to compete with him. I cherish playing against him.”

St Helens hooker James Roby salutes the crowd after last weekend's opening-game victory over Catalans Dragons. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

But does Roby’s remarkable longevity and energy make him feel he can also go on past his mid-30s?

“All the time I feel good, and all the time I’m enjoying playing and performing to the level I feel it needs to be, then [I say] play forever,” conceded Houghton, who will be pushed on more than ever before this term by the presence of newly-signed Fiji hooker Joe Lovodua and Jordan Johnstone.

“As they say, you are a long time retired. I am enjoying what I’m doing. The more I can play at the moment, the better I can be.

“As long as I’m feeling well and body holding up I’ll play on. I don’t see why not [play at 36]. As I feel at this moment in time, yes.

“Whether I will feel this way in 20 rounds’ time I’m not too sure but if I can go that long then why not? It’s a great game. We love playing and being part of what we have here on a day-to-day basis. Hopefully I can look after my body and go as long as I can.”

Houghton certainly enjoyed Sunday’s win at Wakefield Trinity when he admitted the rain and mud were ideal conditions for him to help slug out victory.

Doing the same against Saints, who have won the last 11 meetings between the sides dating back to 2017 and impressively swept past 2021 beaten Grand Finalists Catalans Dragons last week, will be an altogether different prospect.