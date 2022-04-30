It has been a tough initiation to Super League for the French club, not helped by the high-profile departures of key men Mark Kheirallah and Johnathon Ford.

Toulouse are rock bottom after picking up a solitary win from their opening 10 games, albeit a memorable one against defending champions St Helens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull are heavy favourites to inflict another defeat on the Super League new boys but Hodgson has told his players it will take a repeat of the high-intensity performance that saw off Catalans Dragons.

Brett Hodgson is not taking Toulouse lightly. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“That’s been the message all week,” he said.

“We have to start with a really solid intent and make sure we’re building pressure to win the game in the last 10 minutes if need be.

“In every game, you’ve got to have the right mindset at the start to build pressure and put mental and physical fatigue into the opposition.

“They’ve had some really close games. KR beat them late by only four points and the derby against Catalans was a tight contest.

Hull FC were too good for Catalans last time out. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“They lost to Wigan by a point and beat St Helens by two points so they’re actually playing well against some good teams.

“They’re a physical team that throw a lot of questions at you. We’ll know that we’ve been in a game, there’s no doubt about that.

“They’re a tough team to play against and that’s why our standards need to remain if not improve this week.”

After struggling on home soil in recent seasons, the Black and Whites are in the process of changing the MKM Stadium’s reputation as an away assignment.

Toulouse's only win came against St Helens. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hull have won four in a row in front of their own supporters and are anticipating a bumper crowd for today’s game, which will see the fan park return for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, club legends Dane O’Hara, Gary Kemble, and Fred Ah Kuoi will deliver the match ball ahead of kick-off,

Hodgson understands the role his team have to play in maintaining the feel-good factor.

“It [poor home form] is something that has plagued us as a club over a number of years,” he said.

“Part of our pre-season conversation was about making sure we perform at home to give our supporters something to cheer about and something to want to turn up and watch.