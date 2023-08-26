Tony Smith has urged Hull FC to forget about the bigger picture and only focus on beating Warrington Wolves this afternoon.

Hull are still in the play-off race despite an inconsistent six-game run that has yielded three wins and the same number of defeats.

Warrington's seven-match losing streak has left their play-off chances on a knife-edge, with ninth-placed Hull just two points adrift of the early Super League pacesetters heading into the MKM Stadium clash.

A defeat this weekend would leave the Black and Whites with it all to do in the final four rounds but Smith only has eyes for Warrington.

"We’re close but not there yet," said Smith on the top-six battle.

"We can’t let that be a distraction from what our focus has got to be – and that’s this week. We can’t think of what may be or what we’d like to get from the outcome of this season.

"If we’re thinking about all of those things, it distracts us from what we need to do – and that’s tackle well, play the ball well, execute our plays well and stick to our game plans. All of those things are more important than worrying about whether we get in the six or not.

"We’ve got some business to take care of now. We have to treat each week as something special and something important. We’ll just focus, as we have done from day one, on putting out our best performance and an improved performance."

Hull FC's play-off chances are on the line this weekend. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

As well as Warrington, Salford Red Devils, Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos stand in the way of Smith's side and a top-six finish.

There is a sense that Hull will need to be close to perfect in their remaining matches but Smith is expecting more twists and turns at the end of an unpredictable season.

"Of course we want to win all five of our remaining games but as I keep saying, I don’t think there’s a whole lot between all the teams in the competition," added Smith, who has lost Carlos Tuimavave (suspension) and Danny Houghton (concussion) from the side that lost to Wigan Warriors in golden point last week.

"It’s really hard to predict the outcome of any game. All the teams can beat each other, and if you’re slightly off your game then you’re going to get beat.

"If we're right on it then we might come out with a victory; if we’re not then Warrington may win.