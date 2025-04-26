John Cartwright has braced Hull FC for a backlash from Wigan Warriors following their dramatic Challenge Cup upset last month.

The Black and Whites stunned the cup holders at the Brick Community Stadium on March 15, overturning a 22-6 half-time deficit to leave Wigan red-faced.

Matt Peet's side were beaten again by Leeds Rhinos the following week but have since bounced back with three straight wins, including consecutive victories over Hull KR and St Helens.

Cartwright is under no illusions about what to expect when the Warriors arrive at the MKM Stadium on Sunday.

"Champion sides have long memories – that's why they're champion sides," said Cartwright, whose team were hammered by Wigan in round two of Super League but now sit just one point behind last season's Grand Final winners.

"I'm sure that (the cup game) will be spoken about. They're a very proud club with proud players so it will be in the back of their minds, I'm sure, to come here and get one back on us on our home ground.

"But the beauty of that is that if you know your enemy and what they're going to bring, it's up to us to prepare for it."

Wigan are Super League's leading scorers after eight rounds, averaging 32 points per game.

Wigan were stunned by Hull in the Challenge Cup. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Their early-season wobble – which followed their trip to Las Vegas – sparked questions about whether they could maintain the standards of last year's clean sweep.

But Cartwright has no doubts that the 2024 quadruple winners remain the benchmark after seeing them return to form in style.

"To me, they're still the most dangerous side in the competition," added the Australian. "They've been in form most of the year but that was a big win for them at KR.

"They've got three standouts – the half (Harry Smith), the five-eight (Bevan French) and the full-back (Jai Field). They've got a really good understanding of each other and have some nice set plays that are really hard to defend.

Wigan have returned to form in style in recent weeks. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Those plays only work because of the speed those players have. You can't teach speed and it's really hard to defend.

"They've got it all covered – they've got big, strong middles, great centres, a hooker and a half-back who pull the strings and are blessed with speed in key areas.