Hull FC veteran Jordan Rapana makes retirement call ahead of crucial derby

Hull FC veteran Jordan Rapana is preparing to hang up his boots after calling time on his distinguished career.

Rapana will retire at the end of the season despite having a year left on his contract.

The former New Zealand international has scored three tries in 22 games in his only season with the Airlie Birds.

Rapana made 219 NRL appearances, almost exclusively for Canberra Raiders after starting his career under current Hull boss John Cartwright at Gold Coast Titans.

The 36-year-old has announced his intention to retire just two days out from a crucial derby at Hull KR.

"It's a really tough decision but one that I know is the right decision," said Rapana.

"I've played my whole career being really competitive and that has taken its toll on my body. My body just can't compete like it used to.

"It's a year too early rather than a year too late. I'm happy that it's on my terms.

Jordan Rapana is in the final few weeks of his long career at the top level. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I'm incredibly grateful to so many people who have helped me throughout my career. And it's strange that the same head coach who took a shot on me and gave me my debut will be the same head coach who sends me out for my final game.

"I look back on my career with a lot of pride and am grateful for the opportunity to come over to England and spend my final year with this great club."

Cartwright, whose side are still in the hunt for a play-off place with three rounds remaining, has paid tribute to Rapana's professionalism and team-first mentality.

"Jordan has given us everything that we signed him for," said Cartwright. "He's been a great figure for us on and off the field, particularly for our young players.

Jordan Rapana goes over for a try against Wigan. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"He's a hugely popular member of the group and as selfless a player as you'll ever come across. He's given everything he physically can to this club this year.