Hull FC welcome back forward for Leeds Rhinos clash but pack problems remain

Brad Fash is set to make a timely return for Hull FC in Friday’s Super League clash with Leeds Rhinos – but the Black and Whites remain without several forwards.

Fash has overcome the calf issue that sidelined him for the past five games, easing John Cartwright’s injury concerns ahead of the trip to Headingley.

However, Jed Cartwright, Jordan Lane, Oliver Holmes and Liam Watts are still unavailable as Hull aim to halt a three-game losing streak.

Winger Harvey Barron, meanwhile, is winning his fitness battle after sustaining a hip injury in the Magic Weekend defeat to Huddersfield Giants.

"Brad Fash will be available this week but that's probably the only one who will be coming back," said Hull boss Cartwright.

"Harvey should be alright. He trained today (Tuesday). We'll just see how he pulls up on Thursday but we think he'll be okay."

Fash's availability gives Cartwright another option in the back row in the absence of Jed Cartwright, Lane and Holmes, with Zak Hardaker, Ed Chamberlain and Jack Ashworth forced to play out of position in recent weeks.

Cartwright is pushing to be fit for the trip to Catalans Dragons at the end of May but Lane remains a month away from a return.

Brad Fash returns for Hull this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He’s a week closer," said Cartwright on son Jed. "He could be back for Catalans. If not, certainly the Castleford game.

"We've been short on regular back-rowers for some time now and if he's passed fit, we'll certainly take that into account.

"Hopefully Jordan will be back around the Castleford game as well. That will be the earliest time."

Holmes continues to be troubled by a knee issue that has prevented him from making his Super League debut for Hull, while Watts is still nursing a calf problem.

Jed Cartwright is among those still sidelined. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

However, Cartwright expects to have the pair available next month.