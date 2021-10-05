Hull FC: What they need to do to reach a Super League Grand Final

Huddersfield's Darnell McIntosh is on his way to East Yorkshire for the 2022 Super League season Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Unless he is able to move some players out, Brett Hodgson will be left with largely the same squad and it has already proved difficult to get any sort of sustained performance out of them.

Early on in his first season in charge, Hull did look stronger defensively but a lot of their old issues resurfaced and they finished with a woeful run of nine defeats in their last 10 games while looking worryingly brittle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All manner of things need to align perfectly if Hull are to reach Old Trafford with this squad and it is hard to envisage.

Huddersfield Giants winger Darnell McIntosh and South Sydney hooker Joe Lovodua are useful additions but Hodgson will be hoping centre Josh Griffin returns fit and well from his season-ending torn Achilles.

On the brink of an England debut when he suffered that injury in June, he is one of Super League’s best centres along with team-mate Carlos Tuimavave.

But Hull also need their marquee man, the Australian stand-off Josh Reynolds, to fire more consistently. That often happens for overseas players in their second season in Super League so that, at least, is something for the Airlie Birds to hold on to. Despite all their investment, Hull’s only Grand Final appearance remains in 2006. It will be intriguing to see which way they go.