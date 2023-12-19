Hull FC youngster Davy Litten desperate to avoid repeat mistakes despite breakthrough season

Even at the tender age of 20, Davy Litten has a good appreciation of the fickle nature of sport.

The Hull FC youngster produced a series of eye-catching performances in the middle of the 2023 Super League campaign as Tony Smith's side enjoyed a revival.

By the end of it, however, Litten was cursing his own hands after seeing his form desert him during a familiar late-season collapse for Hull.

Litten featured 16 times – to add to his four appearances at the end of 2022 – and was rewarded for his promise with the club's Young Player of the Year award.

But the mature full-back will only regard it as a breakthrough season if he learns the lessons from it.

"It was all positive for my development," Litten told The Yorkshire Post. "It's given me loads of things to improve on to make me a better player.

"It was my first time playing more than half the games. I thanked Tony and the coaching staff for that but I'm looking for better this year.

"I learnt a lot of lessons last season. At the back end of the year, I could have coped with things better.

Davy Litten is ready to kick on in 2024. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We started losing and my head sort of went. I think I was trying too hard and doing things I wouldn't usually do. I remember making an error at Cas where I dropped the easiest bomb ever and looked at my hands thinking, 'Why have you done that to me?'

"My mental attitude since coming back in has been miles better. If I make a mistake now, I'm just going on to the next thing straight away.

"We'll see if I've still got that in round 27 next year."

The academy graduate started on the wing before getting his big chance at full-back.

Davy Litten produces a spectacular finish against Leigh. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

However, he has a new position in his sights as he looks to put down roots in Smith's team.

"I'm starting to look at other positions to add more value to the squad," said Litten.

"I'm trying to get up to Super League standard at centre, wing and full-back. It's hard and more core stuff to know but the more the merrier for me. I just want to play for this club and this badge.

"I came through in the academy at centre but as soon as I started with the first team, Hodgo (Brett Hodgson, former head coach) saw me as a full-back.

Davy Litten went through the full range of emotions in 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I still see myself as a full-back but I like what I've been doing at centre in pre-season training.

"Wherever I play, I’ll go out there, do my best and hopefully I can have an effect on the game."

In Tex Hoy and Jack Walker, Litten faces strong competition for the number one spot.

While he is eager to add more strings to his bow, the Hull native knows a healthy full-back battle can only be good for everybody concerned.

"We all want each other to succeed and for this club to succeed," said Litten.

"I'm not the only one that thinks it needs to get back to where it belongs.

Cousin Jez Litten plays for cross-city rivals Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The only way to do that is by having squad depth. The main reason I want to get a few more positions is because I don't want to be sat on the sidelines waiting to get my turn.

"The competition for the number one spot is only going to make us all better and the team better."

But for the achievements of relative Jez, Litten may well have been lost to the game.

The younger of the two played football from an early age before trying his hand at rugby league when he was 10.

Litten returned to football a few years later after becoming disillusioned with rugby.

It took his cousin's exploits for Hull and more recently Hull KR to bring Litten back to the sport, initially with local side Cottingham Tigers.

Litten saw his close family member make his England debut earlier this year and is dreaming of one day joining him in the set-up.

First, though, the talented back is concentrating on nailing down a place at Hull.

"Playing for England is the dream for every young lad coming through and Jez has managed to do it," he said.

"He was the reason I restarted playing at 16. I saw Jez doing it and got a taste for it again. I wouldn't change my journey for the world.

"I see him on the England stage now but I haven't done anything yet to start talking about England.