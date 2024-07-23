Hull FC youngster Davy Litten 'gutted' after suffering untimely injury blow
The young back scored a try to help pull off a shock victory against the defending champions but he is unlikely to add to his six appearances this year.
Litten, who recently signed a two-year contract extension, is ready to bounce back quickly from the setback as he turns his attention to 2025 with the new-look Black and Whites.
"Gutted is an understatement but can't wait to get the body back right for what’s an exciting time to be at the club," he wrote on social media.
Litten played two games for York Knights in the Championship after finding game time hard to come by at Hull in the first half of the season.
The 21-year-old was finding some form in the centres for Simon Grix's side before his injury blow.
"It’s his MCL," said interim boss Grix. "It's one of the main stabilisers of the knee.
"It’s disappointing for us and Davy. He’s waited patiently to play and it's unfortunate, but that's the game. As it stands, he won't need surgery but we'll check on it later."
