Hull FC's Aidan Sezer proves inspirational in stunning win at Wigan Warriors
Sezer pummelled Wigan’s new recruit Christian Wade with high kicks that helped swerve the game in his side’s favour, before a second half bristling with intensity saw them pull away for a momentous win.
“His kicking game was great, his leadership was fantastic and defensively he was very strong,” said Cartwright. “He just controlled the game. Team performance-wise it was as good as we’ve been able to do so far.
“In the scheme of things it is a big win for us. Every game is important, but if we keep turning out performances like that we don’t have to worry too much about what’s in front of us. It’s very pleasing.”
Hull’s second straight win shunted them back into the play-off slots and they will head into next Saturday’s clash against ailing Huddersfield looking to cement that position in the top six.
“It’s a massive game for us next week,” Cartwright added. “We shift the focus now from here to there. We take the good with us, we fix the bad, and hopefully we will get a massive crowd there.”
Wigan would have taken a third minute lead if Zack Eckersley had not carelessly bounced down his attempted opener.
Hull thrived as the errors began to mount up for the hosts and, marshalled by the brilliant Sezer, they slowly wrested control, going ahead when Cartwright spurted over unchallenged for the opener.
They doubled their lead in the 23rd minute when Sezer cut inside Harry Smith and sent Cartwright over. Sezer added a try of his own just past the half-hour mark after being set up by former Wigan man Cade Cust, with Ese’ese also going close before the hooter.
Wade blazed down the left flank on 56 minutes to grab his side’s first score but Hull never let up, Jordan Rapana sliding over just past the hour after another spill from Wade.
Ethan Havard crossed for Wigan’s second try with seven minutes left but there was still time for Jack Ashworth to add the visitors’ fifth and put the seal on a famous win that puts them firmly back in the play-off picture.