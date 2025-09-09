Hull FC's Jack Ashworth hit with huge ban as Sinead Peach update provided

By James O'Brien
Published 9th Sep 2025, 21:36 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 21:44 BST
Jack Ashworth has received the heaviest ban of the Super League season to signal the end of his Hull FC career.

The front-rower was handed a seven-match suspension and 40 penalty points after pleading guilty to a grade E striking charge at a tribunal.

Ashworth's elbow on Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis went unpunished at the time but he has now paid a heavy price.

The severity of the ban means the Castleford Tigers-bound prop will also miss the start of next year.

Jack Ashworth has also received a lengthy ban. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)placeholder image
Sinead Peach's tribunal has been adjourned until September 17 to allow further evidence to be presented.

The York Valkyrie captain is facing a grade E charge of other contrary behaviour following her red card in the recent defeat to St Helens.

Peach allegedly asked referee Oliver Salmon "Which one are you s****ing?" after he awarded a penalty to Saints in the closing stages.

If found guilty, the England international – who missed the entire 2024 season ahead of the birth of her first child – is likely to miss the play-offs, which are scheduled to begin on the weekend of September 19-21.

Meanwhile, Catalans Dragons forward Franck Maria received a five-game suspension following his red card for a dangerous tackle on Salford Red Devils' Emmanuel Waine.

