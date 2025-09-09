Hull FC's Jack Ashworth hit with huge ban as Sinead Peach update provided
The front-rower was handed a seven-match suspension and 40 penalty points after pleading guilty to a grade E striking charge at a tribunal.
Ashworth's elbow on Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis went unpunished at the time but he has now paid a heavy price.
The severity of the ban means the Castleford Tigers-bound prop will also miss the start of next year.
Sinead Peach's tribunal has been adjourned until September 17 to allow further evidence to be presented.
The York Valkyrie captain is facing a grade E charge of other contrary behaviour following her red card in the recent defeat to St Helens.
Peach allegedly asked referee Oliver Salmon "Which one are you s****ing?" after he awarded a penalty to Saints in the closing stages.
If found guilty, the England international – who missed the entire 2024 season ahead of the birth of her first child – is likely to miss the play-offs, which are scheduled to begin on the weekend of September 19-21.
Meanwhile, Catalans Dragons forward Franck Maria received a five-game suspension following his red card for a dangerous tackle on Salford Red Devils' Emmanuel Waine.